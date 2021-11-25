Bedford Food Bank ~ Thanksgiving, 2021

I wanted to take this opportunity to wish you all a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving. I hope that you are able to celebrate with a little larger group of family and friends than in 2020. As I look back on my message from last year, I realize how much has changed. We are in school full time, many of us and many of our students have been or are in the process of being vaccinated, and we continue to pull together as a community in the best interest of our students. We have much to be grateful for. Thank you all for your continued support. It means everything to know that we are in this together!

