Bedford, MA

Bedford Food Bank ~ Thanksgiving, 2021

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Through the efforts and generosity of many, the Bedford Food Bank Service was able to provide a robust Thanksgiving dinner to 175 Bedford households and counting. This is more than double our number from last year. With thanks to Victor Tom and the Bedford Rotary for these images. Dinners...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

The Bedford Citizen

Luminary Sales are Underway at Chip-In Farm

Luminaria have become a beloved Christmas Eve tradition in Bedford. Sponsored by the Bedford Minuteman Memorial Scholarship Fund, proceeds from luminaria sales will fund books for the libraries in each of Bedford’s schools. Each luminaria kit is available for $15 at Chip-In-Farm on Hartwell Road. The kit consists of 12...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

This Giving Tuesday, Make it Giving “News” Day!

The Bedford Citizen is in the midst of our annual NewsMatch fundraising appeal. We are asking for your gift to support local, relevant, and informative news. Our goal is to raise $5,000 between now and midnight on November 30. Your gift will be matched by NewsMatch, Werfen, and Suzanne and Company.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

How does Society Treat Older People? What’s Bedford Thinking?

CBS News – Nov 28, 2021. The term “older people” is such a relative term depending on one’s own age. Different age groups perceive things differently. Four in 10 younger adults—those under age 30—think of people as old when they reach their fifties. At the same time, people who are 65 don’t consider they will be considered old until they’re in their seventies. As people grow older, they’re more likely to think of “old” as an age that is older than they are.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

How Does a Building Become Historic? Some Thoughts from Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission

Chair of Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission. What do you think of when told that a particular building is designated as “historic”?. Some may tell you that it refers to a building that faithfully captures, or “freezes”, a period in the life of the building and/or its surroundings – like a museum. Others may tell you that it refers to a building with an interesting story to tell — like how it continued to be relevant to its community throughout its lifetime.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Covid-19 Citizenship Award Recognizes John Gibbons

The Bedford Chamber of Commerce recognized John Gibbons on Wednesday, November 23, with its 2021 Covid-19 Citizenship Award. The award was initiated by the Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in August 2021. Public nominations were requested by the Chamber of Commerce over a 2-month period across the Bedford Community. It recognizes a Bedford citizen that demonstrated unselfish contributions and efforts to the Bedford community during the pandemic and an unwavering commitment to our citizens.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Ho-Ho-Ho Holiday Fun coming to Bedford

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With Thanksgiving come and gone, we’re officially in the Holiday season. With last year basically a pass, it’s nice to reintroduce some of the traditions. Friday, December 3. Winter Market 2021 at The Umbrella. For one weekend a year, the Umbrella...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bells will Ring at First Parish ~ Back Bay Ringers on Dec. 4 and ‘The Bells of Christmas’ on Dec. 5

The tintinnabulation of bells large and small will set the stage for winter and the holiday season in the sanctuary of Bedford’s historic First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church on Bedford Common next weekend. The congregation’s music committee will present a fundraiser performed by Boston’s Back Bay Ringers on Saturday, December 4, and a First Parish Lyceum featuring Brad Connor speaking about Christmas bells and bells in our lives will happen on Sunday, December 5.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Santa Claus is Going to Town — in a Helicopter

Bedford’s Boston MedFlight to Transport Santa Claus to Boston Common to Deliver Safety Message to Local Children. Boston MedFlight, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered at Hanscom Field in Bedford that provides critical care medical transport to patients in need by air and ground, will be flying Santa Claus to Boston Common on Saturday November 27th. Santa will arrive by Boston MedFlight helicopter to deliver a special safety message to kids of all ages.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Thanksgiving Update ~ November 24, 2021

I wanted to take this opportunity to wish you all a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving. I hope that you are able to celebrate with a little larger group of family and friends than in 2020. As I look back on my message from last year, I realize how much has changed. We are in school full time, many of us and many of our students have been or are in the process of being vaccinated, and we continue to pull together as a community in the best interest of our students. We have much to be grateful for. Thank you all for your continued support. It means everything to know that we are in this together!
FESTIVAL
The Bedford Citizen

It’s a Win/Win: Dine-in/Take-out Fundraisers Tuesday (BHS Hockey) and Wednesday (CSF)

There are at least two opportunities to take a break from cooking before Thanksgiving—to dine out, or take out—while benefiting local non-profit causes. Chipotle at 301 The Great Road will donate one-third of its Taco Tuesday proceeds from 5 to 9 pm to benefit the hockey program at Bedford High School. Customers should print the flyer for the event from The Citizen calendar and present it when ordering. For online orders, use the code F8XPYNA.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Transitions: 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive Welcomes the Support of Capt. Mark Sullivan

~ Submitted by Margaret Donovan on behalf of the 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive. The 36th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive was held on Saturday, November 6, a day that was as bright and warm as John Dodge’s smile. From 8 AM to dusk there was a steady stream of visitors and by the end of the day, hundreds of coats had been bagged. Missing was John’s right-hand man for more than a dozen years, Nick Stavropoulos, due to a foot injury. But his sidekick Richard Hughes was there to pass the coat drive torch to Captain Mark Sullivan of the Bedford Fire Department. The year before the pandemic interfered, Mark had left his business card with Nick and said he would be glad to help with future drives. This year, it was decided that the best way to preserve John’s “Help the Homeless” legacy that means so much to so many who are helped each year would be to put it into Captain Sullivan’s caring hands.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Helping those in Need during the Holidays

As we approach the holiday season it’s important to remember our fellow Bedford residents who may need a little help this year. With the Covid-19 pandemic, people in need of help is greater than ever. The use of the food pantry regulars is up 50% from a year earlier. Heidi Porter said that “The need is still there and will be there for quite a while.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

