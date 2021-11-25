ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rare Roman mosaic depicting The Iliad found in British farm field

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsSFx_0d6o4Pbt00

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A rare Roman mosaic depicting Homer's The Iliad has been discovered in a British farm field, marking one of the most remarkable finds of its kind, researchers announced Thursday.

The mosaic found beneath a farmer's field in Rutland is only one of a handful from across Europe, according to the University of Leicester archeologists who unearthed the find.

On Thursday, Historic England recommended the site be temporarily protected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport.

Jim Irvine, son of landowner Brian Naylor, discovered the site during the lockdown. He used satellite imagery to spot a "clear crop mark." Since then, it's been investigated by the university along with Historic England and Rutland county council.

The villa complex consists of a host of other structures and buildings likely to have been owned by a wealthy person between the third and fourth centuries.

The mosaic itself measures 36 feet by 23 feet on the floor of what's thought to be a dining or entertaining area. Mosaics like that were used in private and public buildings across the Roman empire. The pictures often depict history and mythology.

Human remains were also found in the discovered villa.

"A ramble through the fields with the family turned into an incredible discovery," Irvine told The Guardian. "Finding some unusual pottery among the wheat piqued my interest and prompted some further investigative work."

Comments / 9

Related
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Archaeologists unearth mass grave ‘in a small space’ in ancient Peruvian city

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient mass grave in the ancient city of Chan Chan, located around 500km north of Peru’s capital Lima.Chan Chan, which means “resplendent Sun,” was the largest mud citadel in pre-Columbian America.It had ten walled palaces and some 30,000 citizens living in an area of some 20 square kilometres.UNESCO declared it as a World Heritage Site in 1986, and also listed it as one of World Heritage in Danger.Experts said that the mass grave may have been a burial space for the elite members of the Chimú empire, reported AFP.The Chimú empire reached its height in the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iliad#Roman Mosaic#Historic England#Europe#British
Shropshire Star

Roman villa mosaic uncovered in farmer’s field given protected status

The artwork depicts a famous battle during the Trojan War. A Roman mosaic unique in Britain depicting one of the most famous battles of the Trojan War has been uncovered in a farmer’s field. The artwork was discovered during excavations of an elaborate villa complex made up of a host...
WORLD
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
GreenMatters

After 64 Years, the River Thames Sheds Its “Biologically Dead” Classification

London’s River Thames is one of the most famous rivers in the world, with parts of the 215-mile river flowing right through Central London, alongside sights like Big Ben, the Tower of London, the London Eye, and the Tower Bridge. 64 years ago, parts of the River Thames were declared dead — and after years of hard work, signs of life in the River Thames have scientists rejoicing.
WORLD
studyfinds.org

Ancient treasure trove: Hoard of 2,500-year-old artifacts found in Swedish forest

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Scientists have revealed a collection of ancient artifacts, discovered by Swedish citizen Tomas Karlsson, which they say date back to the Bronze Age. Karlsson reported the findings to the Anglisås Administrative Board after stumbling upon them in a forested area. The findings date back approximately 2,500 years and researchers say a local animal likely unearthed them.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Peru, British Museum, review: a breathtaking journey through four millennia

Here’s a surprise: although the British Museum is known for its splendid exhibitions focusing on the great historical cultures of the world, it has never staged a comprehensive show about the peoples of the Central Andes. I would have bet the house that it had celebrated the Incas, given how many gap-year stoners have tripped through the cloud forest of Peru’s Sacred Valley on the trail to Machu Picchu.
MUSEUMS
Florida Star

Water Surprise: Ancient Aqueduct Unearthed At Edge Of Roman Empire

Archeologists have unearthed what they say is the easternmost aqueduct built by the Roman Empire. Researchers from the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and from the University of Münster in Germany said they discovered the remains of the arched aqueduct in the ancient Armenian city of Artaxata.
SCIENCE
insideedition.com

Work Crew in Eastern Turkey Discovers Skeleton of Mystery Animals

A skeleton of a mystery animal was dug up recently by workers in eastern Turkey. It's about three feet long and has predatory teeth, exceptionally long hind limbs, and nails instead of hooves. The work crew contacted researchers from a nearby university, who will run tests on the mysterious bones....
WORLD
The Associated Press

Richard III archaeologists strike again with Roman mosaic

LONDON (AP) — A team of archaeologists from the University of Leicester in central England certainly appear to have the golden touch. Nearly a decade on from uncovering the remains of King Richard III under a car park near Leicester Cathedral, the university’s archaeological team have unearthed a Roman mosaic featuring the great Greek hero of Achilles in battle with brave Hector during the Trojan War — this time in a farmer’s field about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of London.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Ancient 'hangover prevention' ring found in Israel

A gold ring found in the ruins of an ancient wine factory may have been worn more than 1,000 years ago for its beauty — or to ward off a hangover. Archaeologists recently discovered the ring in Yavne, Israel, during the excavation of a site dating to Byzantine times (around A.D. 330 to 1453), where a massive wine factory once dominated the landscape. The factory is thought to have been the biggest producer of commercial wine during this period, exporting a high-quality vintage across ancient Israel and beyond, representatives of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) wrote on Facebook.
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy