KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Alonzo 'Zo' Rodgers knew how to sing. That's why he fit right in with the Good Guy Collective. Nathan Tipton said Zo's voice was one of the best he's ever heard. Colby Earles described it as "magic." But more than that, Zo had a heart for helping...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO