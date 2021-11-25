ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Explosive offense has No. 16 Utah atop Pac-12 South again

By JOHN COON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpGiJ_0d6o2G7q00
1 of 6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A potent offense has given Utah another chance to play for a Pac-12 Conference championship.

The No. 16 Utes (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 19 CFP) clinched their third Pac-12 South title in four seasons by dismantling Oregon 38-7. The Ducks never had a chance after Utah rolled up 386 yards and scored five times on only eight possessions. Those eight drives included eight rushing plays where the Utes gained 10 or more yards and six passing plays where they gained 15 or more yards.

Such impressive numbers are no anomaly.

Utah enters its rivalry game with Colorado on Friday averaging a Pac-12-leading 38.4 points and 457 yards against other teams in the league. The Utes have scored 41 touchdowns in eight conference games and rank second in the Pac-12 with 214.5 yards rushing per game.

“We’re getting to the point in the season where I feel like we have such a great identity on offense,” Utah receiver Britain Covey said. “You trust it. You stay behind it, and you roll with it.”

The Utes have made strides on defense to complement their production on offense. Since surrendering a season-high 260 yards rushing to Oregon State, Utah has allowed just 98.3 yards per game on the ground against its last four opponents.

As good as it is, the Utes believe they’ve only scratched the surface along the line of scrimmage.

“Are we a finished product yet or where we need to be? No,” coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We’re still not quite as big and strong as we need to be. We have some freshman kids that next year will be 10 to 15 pounds heavier and stronger. I think that’s really going to be a boost for us.”

Keeping up with Utah’s potent attack presents a difficult challenge for Colorado.

The Buffaloes (4-7, 3-5) rank last in the Pac-12 in total offense (267.4 ypg) and 11th in scoring offense (19.3 ppg). Extending drives has been the biggest issue. Colorado has converted 44 of 141 third downs through 11 games — a Pac-12-worst 31.2% conversion rate.

Defensively, the Buffaloes are allowing 452.6 yards and 24.1 first downs per game against Pac-12 opponents.

“We’re not getting off the field on defense and we’re not staying on the field offensively,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “We have to be better in those two areas.”

The Buffaloes are trying to avoid a fifth consecutive loss in the series since dropping nine in a row to the Utes from 1925 to 1933.

THIRD-DOWN EFFICIENCY

Opponents are finding it increasingly tougher to stop Utah on third down. The Utes ranked 10th among Pac-12 teams in third-down conversions through their first five games. Since then, they’ve climbed to third in the league and eighth nationally. Utah is converting 49.2% of its third downs on the season.

The Utes have converted 54 of 94 third downs against other Pac-12 teams. They converted 11 of 14 against Oregon last week.

“We just know it’s a money down,” quarterback Cameron Rising said. “It’s a down you need. It’s a down that really matters in a game.”

TURNOVER MASTERS

Colorado forced four turnovers in its 20-17 victory over Washington last week. The Buffaloes recovered a pair of fumbles and snagged a pair of interceptions to overcome gaining just 183 yards total against the Huskies. Offensively, they had zero turnovers.

“We played smarter at the critical times, and we took care of the football,” Dorrell said. “We were opportunistic in getting turnovers and we scored when we needed to score.”

Over its last six games, Colorado has generated nine takeaways while giving up only two turnovers. The Buffaloes have lost only seven turnovers this season, tied for first in the FBS.

BUTKUS AWARD FINALIST

Utah LB Devin Lloyd was named as one of six finalists for the 2021 Butkus Award. Lloyd has assembled an impressive pedigree this season to merit inclusion among the finalists for the award given annually to the nation’s top collegiate linebacker.

The junior leads the Pac-12 with 21 tackles for loss and is second in the league with 7 total sacks. Lloyd, who also has three interceptions, is the lone FBS player this season with over 14 tackles for loss and multiple interceptions.

RICE OUT

Colorado’s usual kick returner, Brenden Rice, will not play against Utah after suffering an injury against Washington. Freshman cornerback Nikko Reed will take his place on kickoff returns. Rice, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, totaled 469 yards on 17 kick returns this season. He also tallied 299 yards and three touchdowns on 21 catches.

Rice enjoyed a breakout game against Utah last season. He returned a kick 81 yards for a touchdown and scored another touchdown on a 61-yard reception.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Ap#Pac 12 South#Ducks#Utes#Buffaloes
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star DJ Wesolak names top schools, has decision date in mind

Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy