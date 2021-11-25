Game-based Learning Market is Booming Worldwide with LearningWare, PlayGen, HealthTap

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner also known as robovacs are vacuum machines which are autonomously and remote control driven. They are primarily deployed in residential environment. This machines are equipped with sensors, programs which direct the cleaning modes, and small chipset within the robotic vacuum cleaner. The advanced versions of this robotic vacuum cleaners are also equipped with UV Sterilization due to rising concerns of germs and bacteria especially after the recent pandemic. Other progress in the market include the integration of artificial and IoT modules within this machines for better performance and autonomous performance. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the biggest market of the residential robotic vacuum cleaners because of large number of population in the region with rising disposable income.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO