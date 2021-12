250 Pages Microplate Absorbance Reader Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Microplate absorbance readers have gained increased palpability for use in a wide range of assays, including protein quantitation, microbial and growth. Imparting sensitivity, flexibility, and convenience to the assays is a key aspect that has been driving demand for microplate absorbance readers over the past couple of years. Key players in the microplate absorbance reader market have been focusing on integrating temperature independent sensor into their microplate absorbance reader designs. The main objective behind this is automation and assurance of accurate absorbance values through detection of pipetting errors.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO