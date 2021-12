We left in the boat around midnight. We were around 16 adults and two kids, and there wasn’t space to move. I was with four other guys I had met in Dunkirk, and the last words we said to each other before we set off were: “You know what, we have nowhere else to go. Either we make it, or we die tonight, and we end our suffering. Even if we die, it will be better than going back to Greece.”For other people, Greece means nice food, nice people and beaches. But for me, when I think about Greece, I...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO