ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Brushes Off Grammys Snub: ‘I’m In Good Company’

Even after the prior year’s scandal over snubbing The Weeknd, the Grammys still managed to upset some by not giving TK the recognition their fans think they deserved!. Hours after the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled, and Miley Cyrus’s name was nowhere to be found, the 29-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer didn’t get upset or call for a boycott of the show. Instead, she tweeted a link to a Best Life article titled “30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys.” Among those listed were Queen, Patti Smith, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, Nicki Minaj, Bjork, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Pop, and Journey. After looking at the lists, the snub didn’t seem too bad to Miley. “In good company,” she included in her tweet, along with the “metal horns” emoji.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lady Gaga Reacts to 2022 Grammy Nominations With Tony Bennett: ‘I Just Keep Crying’

"I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?" The Recording Academy released the 2022 Grammy nominations on Tuesday (Nov. 23), and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett‘s collaborative jazz album Love for Sale secured a total of six nods, including five each for Bennett and Gaga and one for best engineered album, non-classical.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Lady Gaga shares 'heartbreaking' update on Tony Bennett after Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga has shared an emotional update on the health of Tony Bennett, revealing it is "heartbreaking" to watch the acclaimed singer with Alzheimer's. Gaga, 35, and Tony album Love for Sale, a Cole Porter tribute album, has been nominated for album of the year, record of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best traditional pop vocal album, best music video, and best engineered album (non-classical) at the 2022 Grammys.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kanye West
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Sia
Person
Miley
Person
Kanye
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Drake
CinemaBlend

After Rumors Swirled About Taylor Swift And Kanye West’s Nominations, The Grammys Have Responded

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been released and, as expected, they highlight the music that’s been released over the past year. Though shortly after they dropped, rumors began to circulate, which pertained to Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s inclusions in some of the biggest categories. Many assumed that this was due to their public relationship and appeal and, as it turns out, both artists were indeed last-minute additions to the list. With this, the music organization has responded by providing its reasoning for the move.
MUSIC
Brenham Banner-Press

Miley Cyrus leads tributes to late iconic music photographer Mick Rock

Miley Cyrus and Sharon Osbourne have led tributes to legendary music photographer, Mick Rock, who has died aged 72. Famous for his photographs of the likes of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Queen, and Lou Reed, to name a few, Mick was known as 'The Man Who Shot the Seventies'. One...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Machine Gun Kelly Slams The Grammys After Nominations Snub

Machine Gun Kelly is not too happy with the 2022 Grammy Award announcements. On Tuesday, the nominations were revealed for music's biggest night, and unfortunately, the rapper/rocker's name didn't make the cut. MGK took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the Academy, tweeting:. “wtf is wrong with the grammys"
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Rock And Roll#Snubbing#Icymi#The Recording Academy#Montero#Bangerz
power953.com

Miley Cyrus and Rihanna make 'Forbes'' 30 Under 30 Hall of Fame

Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have made Forbes' Under 30 Hall of Fame in honor of the 30 Under 30 list's 10th anniversary. Miley initially made the 30 Under 30 list in 2014 at age 21, just after her album Bangerz came out. She's since released three more albums and founded the Happy Hippie Foundation to support LGBTQ+ and at-risk youth.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX confirmed for SNL in December

Saturday Night Live has confirmed its first episodes for December with Billie Eilish set to make her debut as host while also performing live on the night. She joins a select number of musicians who have handled both aspects of the SNL job, with the list going back to Desi Arnaz in 1976 and, more recently, Drake, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Halsey.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Adele didn't land a single Grammy nomination. Here's why

Go easy on the Recording Academy after Adele didn’t receive any Grammy nominations on Tuesday. Despite recently releasing one of the most critically and popularly acclaimed albums of the year, the “Easy on Me” artist wasn’t eligible to be nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Why? Because neither “30" nor...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX Announced as SNL Musical Guests

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX have been announced as musical guests on upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live. On December 11, Eilish will take on hosting duties and perform on the SNL stage. Charli will act as musical guest on the December 18 installment of the show, which will be hosted by Paul Rudd. Check out SNL’s full announcement below.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Rocks Out in a Shimmering Top & Strappy Silver Heels for Forbes ’30 Under 30′ Cover Shoot

Miley Cyrus was styled in a glamorous look for her new Forbes “30 Under 30” issue shoot. The cover star, 29, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot today on Instagram, and in it, the singer-songwriter is modeling a silver sequin-covered sleeveless turtleneck top with high-waisted black trousers and a pair of strappy silver metallic slingback heels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) “FORBES 30 UNDER 30. #HallOfFame2022 The first time I was featured on this list I was 14. I turned 29 last week. The last hoorah! Thank you for the honor. @forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Juicy J Vouches For Playboi Carti's 'WLR' Grammy Snub

When the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled in full on Tuesday (November 23), Juicy J noticed a notable omission. The Memphis native took to Twitter to voice his belief that Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red album should’ve received a nomination. “Whole lotta red should have gotten Grammy nomination,” he...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
The Independent

Miley Cyrus celebrates 11 years since infamous bong-smoking video

Miley Cyrus has celebrated the 11th anniversary of her infamous bong-smoking video with a post on social media.The video, which aired in 2010 days after Cyrus turned 18, showed the musician smoking from the bong – an image at odds with her clean-cut image from her time in Disney’s Hannah Montana. Despite the video showing Cyrus smoking legal sativa, the video triggered a major scandal because of her Disney role.Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was forced to issue a public apology to her fans and their parents.To mark the anniversary of the post, Cyrus posted a screen shot...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

2022 Grammy Awards: 5 Exciting Nominations and 5 Shocking Snubs

The nominations are in for the 2022 Grammy Awards!. The upcoming year's ceremony will be a little different from the past. Notably, the Recording Academy decided to up the amount of contestants in the running for the night's Big Four categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist) from eight to 10, according to Billboard. That means that there are even more talented artists in the running for recognition during the Biggest Night in Music.
MUSIC
Billboard

2022 Grammy Nominations Snubs & Surprises

BTS is nominated for best pop duo/group performance but is passed over in the marquee record of the year category. Absolutely no one is surprised that Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat did well in the 64th annual Grammy nominations. But there are surprises and snubs aplenty sprinkled throughout the nominations list.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy