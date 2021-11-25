ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese Broadcaster J Sport Announces The End Of Their Longtime Partnership With WWE

By Gisberto Guzzo
 6 days ago
WWE's time on J Sports in Japan is coming to an end. The network put out a statement via Twitter saying that they will no longer be airing WWE Raw and SmackDown once this year comes to an end. The channel plays both...

cdcgamingreports.com

FanDuel, Genius Sports expand partnership for NFL products

FanDuel, the largest online sportsbook in the U.S., is expanding its relationship with Genius Sports to include access to official National Football League gambling products. All of the NFL’s official sports betting partners have committed to buying official data from Genius Sports, and FanDuel is the latest to finalize that setup with the London-based firm. Under the agreement, FanDuel will have access to the official NFL feed, media content and advertising inventory on league-owned digital properties like the NFL website and app.
NFL
