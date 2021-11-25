Ratings: CSI: Vegas Audience Rises on Quiet Wednesday, Survivor Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, and on a quiet Thanksgiving Eve, CBS’ Survivor drew 5.2 million total viewers — its smallest audience of the season — while holding steady with a 0.9 demo rating. It easily led the night in both measures; read recap .

Continuing CBS’ night, Tough as Nails (2.9 mil/0.4) and CSI: Vegas (4 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, with the latter rising to it second-largest audience of the season.

Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (510K/0.1) and Batwoman (470K/0.1, read post mortem ) each added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC’s annual SNL Thanksgiving special drew 2.9 mil and a 0.5.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!