Astronomy

An upper limit on late accretion and water delivery in the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet system

By Sean N. Raymond
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TRAPPIST-1 system contains seven roughly Earth-sized planets locked in a multiresonant orbital configuration1,2, which has enabled precise measurements of the planets' masses and constrained their compositions3. Here we use the system's fragile orbital structure to place robust upper limits on the planets' bombardment histories. We use N-body simulations to show...

#Planet#Water Storage#Trappist 1#Accretion#Exoplanet#M#Mercury
