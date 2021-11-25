ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shalanda Young Nominated as the First Black Woman to Serve as Budget Director

By Shine My Crown Staff
 7 days ago
President Joe Biden has tapped Shalanda Young to be director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). If confirmed, Young would become the first-ever Black woman to serve in the post.

Young is well-placed to take over the position as she currently serves as acting director of the office. The office advises the president on the federal budget and oversees how taxpayer money is allocated.

Biden will also nominate nonprofit executive Nani Coloretti to serve as deputy director of OMB under Young. Coloretti, a Filipina American, serves as the senior vice president for financial and business strategy at the Urban Institute. She previously served as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration.

If nominated, Coloretti would be one of the highest-ranking Asian Americans and Native Hawaiians to lead in the federal government.

“The Office of Management and Budget has been called the nerve center of our government,” Biden said in a video announcement. “This is an agency that not only helps me create the budget, but also makes sure that your tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.”

“Shalanda Young and Nani Coloretti are two of the most experienced, qualified people to lead OMB. Each has been confirmed before by the United States Senate with strong bipartisan support,” Biden said. “I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm them again so they can lead OMB at this important time.”

Neera Tanden was initially up for nomination to be his budget director, but the nomination was withdrawn by Biden after a request letter from Tanden. Tanden was unable to rally up the support of her confirmation from either party.

“Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” Tanden said in a letter request per Politico.

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

