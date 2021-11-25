ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How to fix Manchester United? It depends which direction they want to go in | Karen Carney

By Karen Carney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kl4qP_0d6nxfvi00

Manchester United have all the components required to challenge for trophies – they just need to step things up on and off the pitch.

It cannot be forgotten that they finished second in the Premier League last season, but in the search to go one better they have moved away from what made them successful. I think there has been a lack of identity and structure throughout the club which has seeped into the squad. This season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær the players did not know whether they were a pressing team or a defensive side that counterattack.

Related: Manchester United in advanced talks to make Ralf Rangnick interim manager

I like Solskjær and he was great for the culture of the club and getting an association with the fans, which had been missing since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down, but the top managers are tacticians and there the Norwegian fell short. It ended in a sorry affair at Watford , culminating in the negative comments from the players. I think sacking him was right because it was not working out and in the end there could only be one outcome.

The summer recruitment hindered the team. It remains to be seen whether they have recruited the right type of players, and it seems a real mismatch. Cristiano Ronaldo has obviously changed the dynamic of the squad but it is not all on him; he arrived late and at short notice and it would have taken a strong personality at United to turn down the return of a club legend still performing at such a high level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVhJk_0d6nxfvi00
Paul Pogba started the season superbly but his form dropped off when his position changed. Photograph: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo has not let the team down – he keeps scoring and proving he is still one of the best around. The problem is that his signing changed the tactical plans after the season had started and tweaks were not made to accommodate his shortcomings. If the staff had known he was coming, they could have brought in a midfielder or really pinned down the identity of the player philosophy, in particular the defender of the team from the front.

Solskjær also suffered bad luck with Raphaël Varane’s injuries, because he could be a key player in the heart of the United defence. The sooner they get him back the better, to help take the pressure off Harry Maguire. The backline needs freshening up so that Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who are out of form, do not need to play every week. In the modern game full-backs are winning matches for teams, as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are proving. Equally, the backline could be helped by the forwards, who are not doing their work when it comes to pressing and tracking back – because defending starts at the front.

Many United fans will want the team to be more positive. Under Solskjær, more often than not, they would operate with two holding midfielders. He will have had his reasons, but the formation could be adjusted to utilise just one and allow Donny van de Beek to come in and bring a more dynamic threat in the middle of the pitch.

Paul Pogba was flying at the start of the season – I watched him and thought he was brilliant. He played off the left and came into central midfield where he was causing a lot of problems. Then all of the sudden he was moved from that position. I feel for him, because he works hard and tracks back, and that can go unnoticed. Can he play in central midfield without the protection? No, but we’ve known that for a long time. It’s not all on Pogba, who has missed the past three games and won’t be back for weeks because of injury; there are others at United doing a lot less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj3oj_0d6nxfvi00
Ralf Rangnick during RB Leipzig’s match at Nürnberg in March 2019. Photograph: Dpa Picture Alliance/Alamy

When it comes to the forwards having to work harder, that’s not an opinion, it’s a fact. Their running stats going back are nowhere near those going forward. Those players can do it but they need to take responsibility and be accountable. Liverpool and Manchester City work so much harder out of possession to win back the ball, keep opponents in their own half and protect their backline. United have all the talent but they need direction and authority to make sure that happens. They require a new manager with a strong personality who will tell them that, if they don’t put the effort in, they are off.

The right permanent manager has to come in as soon as possible. They can have an interim but if that person starts putting ideas in place that are not for the long term they will have to start again in the summer, putting the team further behind the opposition. The best solution would have been to get going immediately, allowing a new manager the January window, a full summer and a pre-season with their own ideas to revitalise the club.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

But United have seemingly concluded that coach is not available, which is why they are in advanced talks with Ralf Rangnick over taking the job temporarily. Now they must look at who will be available in the summer and what direction they want to go in, which has been the issue all along. Sadly for United, the best tactical managers are in jobs at rival clubs, making it quite hard to appoint someone who can compete with Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jürgen Klopp. At the very least, starting now, the players need to provide a considerable shift in intensity and desire. They have top-quality players, but those players have plenty more to give.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Karen Carney
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV today

Michael Carrick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday. The Red Devils find themselves in a desperate situation, having been thrashed by Watford at Vicarage Road, leaving them 12 points off leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and six points off fourth.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and latest updates as Man United face Villarreal in Champions LeagueTheir position in the Champions League is far from comfortable either, and this game will go a long way to deciding who will top Group F and who will qualify, with United already holding a victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Chelsea#The Premier League#Gunnar#Norwegian
SB Nation

Five things we want from Watford vs. Manchester United

Watford welcome Manchester United to Vicarage Road as the Premier League returns hitting its stride between now and a new calendar year. United sit sixth in the table after 11 games, one league win in five, nine points off leaders Chelsea and equal distance to the relegation places. Watford, meanwhile, are hovering above the drop zone and, with a porous defence, should be ripe for the picking given United’s attacking options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Mauricio Pochettino Names First Two Signings He Wants At Manchester United If He Leaves PSG Next Summer

Mauricio Pochettino wants Manchester United to target Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, according to stunning reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed as United manager after Watford’s thumping 4-1 win at Vicarage Road, with Michael Carrick appointed caretaker manager. United announced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says he’s motivated by the challenge of keeping the Hornets in the Premier League, but he faces a tough test as domestic action resumes as they host Manchester United.The promoted club are 17th in the table, one place and two points above the relegation zone and Ranieri has only managed one league victory so far - though they’ve won exactly the same number of points as United have across the last six matches for each club.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United head to WatfordOle Gunnar Solskjaer came in for fierce criticism by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Spain manager Luis Enrique at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo apparently wants Spain boss Luis Enrique, formerly of Barcelona where he had great success, to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. That is the latest from Sky Sports, with United expected to consider Enrique as a possible replacement shortly after sacking Solskjaer. The Norwegian’s job...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

How Pochettino to Manchester United would impact Pogba transfer situation

Mauricio Pochettino leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United could reportedly have a major impact on the future of Paul Pogba. The Argentine looks set to be allowed to leave PSG for Man Utd, with the Ligue 1 giants keen to hire former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as his replacement, according to Todo Fichajes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: Who does Alex Ferguson want as the next Manchester United manager?

After the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the role of the Manchester United manager, the United bosses have announced the appointment of Michael Carrick as the interim manager for the upcoming matches, while they continue their search for an interim manager till the end of the season. As the search continues, former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has given his suggestion to the club as to who they should bring in next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Villarreal vs. Manchester United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+. Manchester United and Villarreal will square off at 12:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 23 at Estadio de la Cerámica as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Man United tied Atalanta 2-2 in their previous leg to earn one point. Villarreal won 2-0 against Young Boys three weeks ago. Right now, the Red Devils (seven points) lead Group F, while Villarreal (seven points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino wants to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is fancying filling the void left by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. The search for Manchester United‘s new long-term manager has officially begun. At this point, there has already been an array of world-renowned club managers being linked to the Red Devils and among them is PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Reports: Pochettino wants to become new Manchester United boss

Mauricio Pochettino wants to be the new manager of Manchester United, according to multiple reports. Pochettino, 49, is the current manager at Paris Saint-Germain but several reports (including this one from the Manchester Evening News. are reporting that he’s keen to take charge at Old Trafford now. talkSPORT go as far as reporting that Pochettino is ‘desperate’ to take charge at United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

How the Manchester United "myth" cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final interview as Manchester United manager was actually his first interview after he was no longer Manchester United manager. He was true to himself to the last, eulogising the club, referencing “the Manchester United DNA.”. Few are likelier to believe that is something scientists can prove exists...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch, team news, projected XI’s, odds, prediction

Chelsea vs Manchester United is a huge Premier League clash on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET via Peacock Premium) as the Blues and Red Devils collide in west London. Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea sitting pretty atop the Premier League table and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, as the Blues have been in imperious form in recent weeks and are coping with injury issues remarkably well. With eight shutouts in 12 Premier League games so far, defensively they are so solid and Edouard Mendy is having a sensational season in goal. In midfield Jorginho is running the show and up top a host of attackers (plus right wing-back Reece James) continue to deliver the goods when needed. All signs point towards another home win for the reigning European champs, but they do have a few key injuries to contend with just as the likes of Romelu Lukaku are returning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

67K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy