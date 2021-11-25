ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton shares another rare snap of herself with husband Carl Dean to wish her fans a happy Thanksgiving

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Dolly Parton shared a rare throwback snap to her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the shot, the 75-year-old country music icon was seen spending time with her rarely-seen husband, Carl Dean, as they sat next to each other on a couch in their earlier years.

The Jolene singer also wrote a short message in her post's caption that read: 'Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0uh4_0d6nxaW500
Looking back: Dolly Parton shared a rare throwback snap with her husband to her Instagram account on Thursday

Parton was dressed in a black jacket worn on top of a ruffled white top in the shot.

The I Will Always Love You singer also sported a matching skirt and accessorized with a set of hoop earrings while she spent time with her husband.

Her gorgeous blonde hair was prominently styled to where her bangs were pushed high above her forehead and her other locks fell onto her shoulders.

Dean, 79, contrasted a black suit with a pink button-up shirt and a striped tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jIIG_0d6nxaW500
Time of the season: The country music legend also wrote a short message in her post's caption that read: 'Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours.'

Parton has not shared many photos of Carl, who prefers to maintain his privacy, in the past.

However, the singer posted a retouched shot with her husband to her Instagram account earlier this month.

In the photo, the Grammy-winning performer was seen standing next to her spouse, who had one of her new t-shirts edited onto his body.

She also wrote a short message in her post's caption that read: 'Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNkBL_0d6nxaW500
Staying incognito: Parton has not shared many photos of Carl, who prefers to maintain his privacy, in the past

Parton and Dean initially met outside of a Nashville laundromat in 1964 when the singer was just 18 years old.

The two dated for over a year before they decided to make their union official in 1966, and they notably crossed state lines to keep their wedding out of the press' attention at the time.

The performer's husband has notably appeared on the cover of her 1969 My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy.

The retired asphalt road-paver has opted to remain out of the public view for much of his time with the hitmaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2uzk_0d6nxaW500
Staying together: Parton and Dean initially met outside of a Nashville laundromat in 1964 when the singer was just 18 years old
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410sRe_0d6nxaW500
Making the effort: The two dated for over a year before they decided to make their union official in 1966, and they notably crossed state lines to keep their wedding out of the press' attention at the time

Parton addressed the rumors that her husband was imaginary during a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, where she noted that maintaining a high public profile was not in his nature.

'A lot of people have thought that through the years, because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all. It's just not who he is. He's like, a quiet, reserved person,' she said.

The performer pointed out that she admired her husband's reluctance to engage with the media and that she was happy to stay in the spotlight.

'I've always respected and appreciated that in him and I've always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can,' she stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdbpT_0d6nxaW500
Reassuring the public: Parton addressed the rumors that her husband was imaginary during a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, where she noted that maintaining a high public profile was not in his nature

