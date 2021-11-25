Origin Materials: Incredible Execution And Continued Growth

Tattooed Chef has been range-bound for about a year, and the recent fears surrounding the company brought the stock to the lower end of the range. In my previous articles, I have been bullish on Tattooed Chef (TTCF), a young plant-based foods company, for numerous reasons. I believed, at the time, that the company's execution in investing in its future was great. The company was quickly increasing the number of SKUs they offered while they managed to dramatically increase the distribution channels. Further, the company made strategic acquisitions to increase its growth potential of the company. However, for about a year, Tattooed Chef's stock has been range-bound due to periods of excitement and periods of fear. I believe that a certain level of volatility is normal for a small, young, and fast-growing company like Tattooed Chef, and it is also my belief that Tattooed Chef is a strong buy today. Despite the company showing strong growth, execution, and potentials going into 2022, the recent fears surrounding the market and the company brought Tattooed Chef's valuation down to silly levels. Therefore, considering the fears and potentials around the company, I am bullish on Tattooed Chef, and I believe that investors should consider investing in Tattooed Chef at today's low prices.

