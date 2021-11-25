ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origin Materials: Incredible Execution And Continued Growth

Climate change is once again at the forefront of world news due to the recently held COP26 summits. Both the SPAC space and the ESG space have their share of overpromising and underdelivering companies, but Origin Materials (ORGN) seems to be a clear exception to this. The company has not only...

Seeking Alpha

Gold Fields commits to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030

Gold Fields (GFI +1%) issues a fresh set of environment, social and governance goals, saying it commits to cut Scope 1 and Scope 2 net carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 en route to net zero carbon by 2050. Gold Fields estimates its decarbonizing efforts will cost US$1.2B until 2030,...
Times Daily

US manufacturing activity continues growth in November

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November with producers trying to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
Seeking Alpha

Rodent complicates Gold Fields' Chile mine expansion plan - Bloomberg

Gold Fields' (GFI -1.5%) $860M expansion project at its Salares Norte site in Chile has stumbled over plans to relocate 20 short-tailed chinchillas, Bloomberg reports. The miner must come up with a new plan after Chile's environmental agency halted its original relocation program when two out of four rodents died, according to the report.
Seeking Alpha

Silk Road CEO buys 2,500 shares

Silk Road Medical (SILK +6.2%) CEO Erica J. Rogers buys 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction value of $103K. SEC Filing. Earlier, Silk Road Medical EPS misses...
Press-Republican

VP: Mold-Rite continues to see strong growth

PLATTSBURGH — Strong growth is the name of the game at Mold-Rite Plastics. Vice President of Operations Eric Zeisloft said the upward trajectory seen throughout 2020 has only continued to skyrocket this year. “A lot of the changes in the marketplace that took place as a result of COVID were...
Seekingalpha.com

Meta Materials: 2021 Revenue Growth Below Expectations So Far

Meta Materials ended up with $155 million in cash at the end of Q2 2021, after its reverse takeover of Torchlight Energy. Meta Materials (MMAT) significantly improved its financial position through its reverse takeover of Torchlight Energy. However, it has also increased its spending rate, while its revenues are trending well below its earlier projections (given to Torchlight for the deal evaluation process). This puts Meta at risk of needing to raise more funds by late 2022.
Zacks.com

5 Growth ETFs to Tap on an Incredible S&P 500 Rally

IVW - Free Report) , SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (. SPYG - Free Report) , iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (. IUSG - Free Report) , Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (. VOOG - Free Report) and S&P 500 Pure Growth Invesco ETF (. RPG - Free...
rismedia.com

Guaranteed Rate Companies Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Support Continued Growth

Guaranteed Rate Companies have announced significant organizational changes to its executive leadership team to support its record-setting growth. John Palmiotto, Chief Retail Production Officer for the Midwest and East, will take on the newly created role of Chief Production Officer and Head of Sales for Guaranteed Rate. And James Elliott, Chief Retail Production Officer for the West, has been named President of OriginPoint, a recently formed mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and Compass.
The Suburban Times

October brings continued volume growth in NWSA Gateway

Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement. The Northwest Seaport Alliance handled a total of 313,430 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), an increase of 5.6% compared to October 2020. Full imports grew 7.2%, while full exports decreased 9.8%. Year-to-date volumes improved 14.7% to 3,116,785 TEUs, with full imports growing 20.7% and full exports declining...
Seeking Alpha

Tattooed Chef: Continuing Growth

Tattooed Chef has been range-bound for about a year, and the recent fears surrounding the company brought the stock to the lower end of the range. In my previous articles, I have been bullish on Tattooed Chef (TTCF), a young plant-based foods company, for numerous reasons. I believed, at the time, that the company's execution in investing in its future was great. The company was quickly increasing the number of SKUs they offered while they managed to dramatically increase the distribution channels. Further, the company made strategic acquisitions to increase its growth potential of the company. However, for about a year, Tattooed Chef's stock has been range-bound due to periods of excitement and periods of fear. I believe that a certain level of volatility is normal for a small, young, and fast-growing company like Tattooed Chef, and it is also my belief that Tattooed Chef is a strong buy today. Despite the company showing strong growth, execution, and potentials going into 2022, the recent fears surrounding the market and the company brought Tattooed Chef's valuation down to silly levels. Therefore, considering the fears and potentials around the company, I am bullish on Tattooed Chef, and I believe that investors should consider investing in Tattooed Chef at today's low prices.
Seeking Alpha

Fresh Vine Wine Aims For $21 Million IPO

Fresh Vine Wine has filed to raise $21 million in a U.S. IPO. Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) has filed to raise $21 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company sells lower carbohydrate wines in the affordable luxury price...
Seeking Alpha

ImmunoGen secures $257M capital raise

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) has priced its public offering of ~11.6M common shares at $6.60/share, and to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to ~27.4M shares of common stock at $6.59/share. Expected gross proceeds are $257.1M. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 5.85M shares. Net proceeds will...
Seeking Alpha

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals gains on takeout speculation with CFO hiring

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) rose 1.4% after speculation the company could be a takeout candidate after hiring a CFO with M&A experience. Ironwood's hiring of Sravan Emany may be noteworthy as he was chief strategy officer at Integra LifeSciences and previously was involved in "numerous mergers and acquisitions" in the healthcare sector as an investment banker, Dealreporter highlighted in speculating the company could be a takeout target.
bioworld.com

Stryker on target for continued above-market growth

Stryker Corp.’s analyst day provided comfort to those concerned about the company’s ability to return to its strong pre-pandemic revenue and earnings growth after its lower than expected third-quarter earnings results. Management offered positive reports of fourth-quarter trends and a long-term strategy unfolding according to plan.
Seeking Alpha

Major Asset Classes: November 2021 Performance Review

Inflation-indexed Treasuries (TIP) topped performance list in November with a 0.9% gain. Red ink swept over monthly results for most of the major asset classes in November. The two exceptions: US investment-grade bonds and inflation-indexed Treasuries. Otherwise, losses dominated global markets last month, based on a set of proxy ETFs.
Seeking Alpha

Vaxart acquires second GMP manufacturing facility

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) has announced the acquisition of its second GMP manufacturing facility. The clinical-stage biotechnology company entered into an agreement with Kindred Bioscience for the purchase of KindredBio's manufacturing equipment and sublease of its GMP manufacturing plant in Burlingame, California. Shares are down 2.76% pre-market despite the news. The Burlingame...
