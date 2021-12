Some kids get scared and cry on Santa’s lap, imagine showing them a giant Christmas Tree with a face… and it talks!. Meet ‘Woody The Talking Christmas Tree.’ The tree is 49-feet talk and features a large plastic face that talks to passing children and even winks. Some people love, others are creeped out by it. The tree hasn’t been around since 2007 but is back for the 2021 holiday season because, according to the mall’s GM, “it’s been a really tough couple of years.” So this is supposed to make people feel better?

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO