The Northern Sea Route: Russia's state priority

By Nov 25, 2021 2:10:pm From the Editor: COP26: rhetoric, reality [Gas in Transition]
Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Sea Route (NSR) – the Arctic shortcut between Europe and Asia – has emerged as a new strategic opportunity for unlocking and monetizing Russia’s vast oil and gas reserves in the Arctic. The Northern Sea Route (NSR) – the Arctic shortcut between Europe and Asia – has...

Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
Lukashenko repeats threat to halt Russian gas transit

Belarus is a key transit route for Russian oil and gas heading to Europe. Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has repeated his threat to shut off Russian energy transit via the east European country. Belarus is a key transit route for Siberian gas flowing via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland ...
Gazprom exports slump to record low in November

Analysts can only wonder why the world's biggest gas producer is tightening the global gas market so much. Gazprom’s flows to Europe reached a six-year record low in November, down 24% year on year and 2% month on month. Since the end of September, when the energy crunch started in Europe, Gazprom significantly reduced its supply. Analysts can only wonder why the world's biggest gas producer is tightening the global gas market so much, as EU policymakers fail to publicly question the Russian government about this strategy. Source: Gazprom, Entsog, thierrybros.com Gazprom's monthly exports to Europe Year-to-date, Gazprom has exported a reco...
The Independent

Russia sends missiles near Pacific islands claimed by Japan

The Russian military has deployed coastal defense missile systems near the Kuril Islands, a Pacific chain also claimed by Japan. The move appeared intended to underline Moscow s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the chain. Japan claims the four southernmost islands.Russia's Defense Ministry posted a video Thursday showing massive missile carriers moving ashore from amphibious landing vessels and driving along the coast of the volcanic island to take firing positions as part of drills.The ministry said the deployment involved setting up living quarters for...
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
Gas-fired thermal generation continues to dominate Nigeria’s power mix as renewables take a backseat

Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria’s power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030. Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria’s power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that the country’s reliance on thermal power has meant renewable energy has taken a backseat, holding a meagre 0.2% in 2020 that is only expected to rise to 1.5% by 2030.
Nord Stream 2 cannot be completed: here’s why

By sticking to gas market principles and the rule of law, the EU can prevent Russia from weaponizing gas supplies. Ukraine’s national state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, is at the epicentre of the country's energy security policies. It’s the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in Ukraine, as well as an importer, transit provider and marketer of natural gas. Internationally, it’s a crucial and reliable gas trader and transporter of energy supply to Europe, which in turn is a critical contributor of revenue to the country’s domestic budget.
Brussels clears investments in Greek LNG project

The purchases by five investors do not raise competition concerns, the European Commission said. The European Commission (EC) announced on November 29 it had approved the purchase of interests in the planned Gastrade LNG import project in Greece by five investors. The EC said the acquisitions by Greek gas companies...
Southeast Asia production falling, imports to rise in the outlook

Except for Singapore, imports for each country in the Southeast Asian region are forecast to rise in 2022. Southeast Asian regional LNG imports are roughly 500,000 tons higher through the first ten months of 2021 than 2020 over the same period with most of the increase driven by Thailand where domestic production is falling rapidly. On the other hand, imports for Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are lower thus far in 2021. Except for Singapore, imports for each country in the Southeast Asian region are forecast to rise in 2022.
Northern Pacific Eyes Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul As Initial Routes

Startup airline Northern Pacific has been clear that it wants to connect the Far East with the lower 48 US states, leveraging its position to provide a unique stopover opportunity. Speaking to Simple Flying, CEO Rob McKinney shed some light on exactly which cities the airline is targeting, and why.
EU launches €300bn bid to challenge Chinese influence

The EU has revealed details of a €300bn (£255bn; $340bn) global investment plan, described as a "true alternative" to China's Belt and Road strategy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Global Gateway scheme should become a trusted brand. China has funded rail, roads and ports but has...
War Between Russia and Ukraine: A Basic Scenario?

Concern is growing in the Western media over Russian military activity in the southwestern theatre. There are opinions that Russia is preparing a military campaign against Ukraine. The supposed goal is to break the deadlock of the Minsk Agreements, to impose further coexistence conditions on Kiev and its Western partners, to prevent the U.S. and NATO from “developing” the territory of Ukraine for military purposes, and also to reformat the country’s political system and its state structure. Such rumours are spreading quickly, causing alarm among the political leaders of foreign countries as well as latent, albeit tangible fears in the business community. However, it is still premature to consider such a development as a baseline scenario.
Egyptian gas to flow to Lebanon soon: press

Lebanon’s crumbling grid means long period of blackouts in a country grappling with political crises. A US advisor for global energy security told CNBC that natural gas from Egypt could arrive in Lebanon by early next year. Jordanian energy minister Hala Zawati hosted her counterparts from Egypt, Lebanon and Syria...
