Neptune finishes installing Seagull manifold

The UK’s largest offshore wind tower factory will create more than 400 manufacturing jobs when it opens in Scotland in 2023, a spokesperson for lead partner Global Energy Group said.The Port of Nigg factory, to be known as Nigg Offshore Wind (Now), will be capable of producing up to 135 towers per year.The site, north of Inverness will be 450 metres long and will cover an area of 38,000 square metres, equivalent to more than five football pitches.The £110 million project is a joint operation between Global Energy Group (GEG), which has its headquarters in Inverness, and Spanish offshore wind...
