Neptune finishes installing Seagull manifold

Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria's power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that the country's reliance on thermal power has meant renewable energy has taken a backseat, holding a meagre 0.2% in 2020 that is only expected to rise to 1.5% by 2030.

