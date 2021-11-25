ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Neptune finishes installing Seagull manifold

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field will flow 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent at full capacity. Neptune Energy announced on November 25 that it had finished installing the manifold and umbilical for the Seagull...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

GeelongPort to build hydrogen hub in Victoria

The hub will act as a production and distribution facility for green hydrogen. Australia’s GeelongPort plans to expand its current operations with a A$100mn investment to build the Geelong H...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Sound extends deadline for Moroccan LNG deal

The parties have until December 17 to satisfy or waive agreed conditions. London-listed Sound Energy announced on December 1 it had agreed an extension to the deadline for concluding an LNG sales deal in Morocco. The deal will underpin the construction of a micro-sized liquefaction plant at Sound's Tendrara concession....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Saipem bags $750mn Saudi gas contract

The Italian company will supply 835 km of pipelines. Italian engineering firm Saipem has picked up a $750mn contract to build facilities at the Jafurah gas field in Saudi Arabia, the company said on November 30. The project led by Saudi Aramco is the kingdom's largest non-associated gas field, estimated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aramco kicks off development at largest Saudi gas field

The field will cost $110bn to develop. Saudi Aramco announced on November 29 it had started development of Saudi Arabia's largest non-associated gas field – a key project in the kingdom's efforts to build up its gas business. The Jafurah unconventional gas field is estimated to hold 200 trillion ft3...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seagull#Manifold#Bp#Infrastructure#Neptune Energy#Etap#Japex
naturalgasworld.com

Equinor sells stake in mature Irish gas field

The field, Ireland's only source of domestic gas supply, is in decline. Norwegian state oil producer Equinor announced on November 29 that it had agreed to sell its 36.5% stake in the Corrib gas field off Ireland to its operator Vermillion Energy for $434mn. Equinor said the decision was in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

LNG-battery hybrid vessel delivered to UECC

The Norwegian-based carrier said it was taking advantage of the best of both worlds. Norwegian-based United European Car Carriers said November 29 it secured delivery of the first-ever pure car and truck-carrying vessel powered both by battery and liquefied natural gas. United European Car Carriers (UECC) said the pure car...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Equinor to convert Oseberg into major gas producer

The field will also be partially electrified. Norway's Equinor announced on November 26 it would invest 10bn kroner ($1.1bn) in converting the Oseberg oilfield in the North Sea into a major natural gas producer. The decision comes at a t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Wartsila, partners plan hydrogen fuel solution

The concept is based on combining LNG with steam to produce hydrogen and CO2. The technology group Wartsila, together with class society RINA, ABB, Helbio - a subsidiary of Metacon, the Liberian Registry, and an energy major plan to deliver a solution with hydrogen as fuel, the company said on November 25.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Odfjell Rig To Stay With Neptune. New Wells Set For 2022.

Neptune Energy has extended a contract for the Deepsea Yantai drilling rig to include three additional wells in the Norwegian North Sea next year. Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has extended a contract for Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai drilling rig to include three additional wells in the Norwegian North Sea next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Shell not interested in chasing demand: press

The head of the Anglo-Dutch major said the company will not capitalise on current market tightness. The head of Royal Dutch Shell said chasing the gap between supply and demand for fossil fuels is not in step with its energy transition goals, the Bloomberg news agency reported November 30. Shell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas announces gas find off Malaysia

Thai state-run PTTEP operates Block SK417 with a 80% interest. State-run Petronas on November 30 announced a gas discovery from its Nangka-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK417 offshore Malaysia. The Nangka-1 well was drilled to a depth of 3,758 m in September 2021. “The sweet gas was discovered in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

PTTEP announces $27bn five-year investment plan

In 2022, the company plans to invest $5.66bn. Thai state-run energy company PTTEP plans to invest $27.1bn over the coming five years with an aim of maintaining production volumes and increasing petroleum reserves, developing key projects and capturing new business opportunities, it said on December 1. In 2022, the company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

AGIG welcomes Australian gas infrastructure plan

Gas infrastructure has a vital long-term role in securing net-zero emissions at the lowest cost for Australian industry, households and businesses, it said. Australian Gas and Infrastructure Group (AGIG) on November 30 welcomed the Australian government's release of the first full National Gas Infrastructure Plan (NGIP) and a Future Gas Infrastructure Investment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Dutch TTF rebound continues into Nov 30

The contract has recovered from losses during the tail end of last week and is now trading higher. The January gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF rose by a further 3.3% as of 11:52 GMT on November 30, having more than recovered from losses in the tail end of last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Preparations start for Ruvuma seismic survey

The survey at the project in Tanzania should begin in mid-December. London-listed Aminex and Scirocco Energy said in filings on December 2 that preparations were underway for a 338-km2 seismic survey at the Ruvuma production-sharing agreement (PSA) area in Tanzania. Aminex and Scirocco are both junior partners at Ruvuma PSA,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US Henry Hub stable on Dec 2

Offshore demand for LNG could be supportive of prices in the future. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was holding steady early in the December 2 session, but forecasts of strong LNG demand could add a long-term premium. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas-fired thermal generation continues to dominate Nigeria’s power mix as renewables take a backseat

Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria’s power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030. Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria’s power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that the country’s reliance on thermal power has meant renewable energy has taken a backseat, holding a meagre 0.2% in 2020 that is only expected to rise to 1.5% by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The UK’s largest offshore wind tower factory to be built in Scotland

The UK’s largest offshore wind tower factory will create more than 400 manufacturing jobs when it opens in Scotland in 2023, a spokesperson for lead partner Global Energy Group said.The Port of Nigg factory, to be known as Nigg Offshore Wind (Now), will be capable of producing up to 135 towers per year.The site, north of Inverness will be 450 metres long and will cover an area of 38,000 square metres, equivalent to more than five football pitches.The £110 million project is a joint operation between Global Energy Group (GEG), which has its headquarters in Inverness, and Spanish offshore wind...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy