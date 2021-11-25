ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inhibition of epoxide hydrolysis targets pain in osteoarthritis

By Robert Phillips
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a newly published study, researchers have identified an association...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Inhibiting factor XIa to prevent thromboembolism

Bleeding is a common adverse effect of anticoagulation medication, which can lead to lower rates of prescription of and adherence to these drugs. Factor XI is a promising target in the coagulation cascade because it is a major driver of thrombus growth, with a minimal role in haemostasis. Therefore, inhibition of factor XI is likely to be associated with less bleeding than inhibition of either factor Xa or thrombin. Milvexian is an oral, selective factor XIa inhibitor with a half-life of approximately 12"‰h.
Medical News Today

What to know about elbow osteoarthritis

Elbow osteoarthritis is a form of arthritis that causes pain, stiffness, and decreased motion of the elbow joint. The elbow is a complex joint that plays a critical role in daily life, as it allows for a range of arm movements. Due to this, elbow osteoarthritis may affect a person’s quality of life.
Nature.com

Inhibition of SYK and cSrc kinases can protect bone and cartilage in preclinical models of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

The pathophysiology of osteoarthritis (OA) includes the destruction of subchondral bone tissue and inflammation of the synovium. Thus, an effective disease-modifying treatment should act on both of these pathogenetic components. It is known that cSrc kinase is involved in bone and cartilage remodeling, and SYK kinase is associated with the inflammatory component. Thus the aim of this study was to characterize the mechanism of action and efficacy of a small molecule multikinase inhibitor MT-SYK-03 targeting SYK and cSrc kinases among others in different in vitro and in vivo arthritis models. The selectivity of MT-SYK-03 kinase inhibition was assayed on a panel of 341 kinases. The compound was evaluated in a set of in vitro models of OA and in vivo OA and RA models: surgically-induced arthritis (SIA), monosodium iodoacetate-induced arthritis (MIA), collagen-induced arthritis (CIA), adjuvant-induced arthritis (AIA). MT-SYK-03 inhibited cSrc and SYK with IC50 of 14.2 and 23Â nM respectively. Only five kinases were inhibited"‰>"‰90% at 500Â nM of MT-SYK-03. In in vitro OA models MT-SYK-03 reduced hypertrophic changes of chondrocytes, bone resorption, and inhibited SYK-mediated inflammatory signaling. MT-SYK-03 showed preferential distribution to joint and bone tissue (in rats) and revealed disease-modifying activity in vivo by halving the depth of cartilage erosion in rat SIA model, and increasing the pain threshold in rat MIA model. Chondroprotective and antiresorptive effects were shown in a monotherapy regime and in combination with methotrexate (MTX) in murine and rat CIA models; an immune-mediated inflammation in rat AIA model was decreased. The obtained preclinical data support inhibition of cSrc and SYK as a viable strategy for disease-modifying treatment of OA. A Phase 2 clinical study of MT-SYK-03 is to be started.
pharmacytimes.com

Improving Outcomes in Marginal Zone Lymphoma With BTK Inhibition

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: We now have 2 BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors in this area. Obviously, there are more than 2 BTK inhibitors, but we have at least 2 approved in this setting. Javier, thinking about the differences in the BTK inhibitors and adverse effect profiles, how do you choose which BTK inhibitor to use from your perspective?
Nature.com

Acute surgical site infection after total knee arthroplasty in patients with rheumatoid arthritis versus osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the main cause for total knee arthroplasty (TKA), followed by rheumatoid arthritis. Previous studies have reported conflicting results concerning the risk of surgical site infection after TKA for rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis patients. Thus, this study aimed to examine whether rheumatoid arthritis patients had a higher risk of acute surgical site infection after TKA compared to osteoarthritis patients. We conducted a retrospective cohort study using Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database of the whole population from 2012 to 2015, and collected the medical records of osteoarthritis patients or rheumatoid arthritis patients who underwent TKA. To evaluate the risk of acute surgical site infection in rheumatoid arthritis patients, propensity score matching was implemented for osteoarthritis patients. Acute surgical site infection was observed in 2.58% of TKA cases in rheumatoid arthritis patients and 2.66% of TKA cases in osteoarthritis patients. Rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis patients had comparable risk for 90-day (odds ratio"‰="‰0.81, 95% confidence interval: 0.371"“1.768) and 1-year (odds ratio"‰="‰0.463, 95% confidence interval: 0.121"“1.766) surgical site infection. In conclusion, patients with rheumatoid arthritis were not at higher risk of acute surgical site infection after TKA compared to osteoarthritis patients. The current treatment strategy for patients with RA is safe and appropriate if they require TKA.
Massive Science

Urbanization increases risk for knee osteoarthritis, even in young children

Many countries with agricultural-based economies are experiencing rapid urbanization as they transition to market-based economies. On top of the the broad societal changes experienced in these countries, research is studying the significant health consequences that this rapid urbanization can cause. Many of the health changes associated with urbanization are thought...
Nature.com

Retrieving immune responses stored in the insular cortex

Various findings indicate that the brain can influence peripheral immunity. However, it is not clear whether the brain forms representations of the state of the immune system. Now, Koren et al. show that information about peripheral immune responses can be stored by neurons in the insular cortex, and that reactivation of these neurons can lead to retrieval of peripheral inflammation.
Nature.com

Apoptolidin family glycomacrolides target leukemia through inhibition of ATP synthase

Cancer cells have long been recognized to exhibit unique bioenergetic requirements. The apoptolidin family of glycomacrolides are distinguished by their selective cytotoxicity towards oncogene-transformed cells, yet their molecular mechanism remains uncertain. We used photoaffinity analogs of the apoptolidins to identify the F1 subcomplex of mitochondrial ATP synthase as the target of apoptolidin A. Cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) of apoptolidin and ammocidin"“ATP synthase complexes revealed a novel shared mode of inhibition that was confirmed by deep mutational scanning of the binding interface to reveal resistance mutations which were confirmed using CRISPR"“Cas9. Ammocidin A was found to suppress leukemia progression in vivo at doses that were tolerated with minimal toxicity. The combination of cellular, structural, mutagenesis, and in vivo evidence defines the mechanism of action of apoptolidin family glycomacrolides and establishes a path to address oxidative phosphorylation-dependent cancers.
Nature.com

Disease-modifying therapeutic strategies in osteoarthritis: current status and future directions

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. It is characterized by progressive destruction of articular cartilage and the development of chronic pain and constitutes a considerable socioeconomic burden. Currently, pharmacological treatments mostly aim to relieve the OA symptoms associated with inflammation and pain. However, with increasing understanding of OA pathology, several potential therapeutic targets have been identified, enabling the development of disease-modifying OA drugs (DMOADs). By targeting inflammatory cytokines, matrix-degrading enzymes, the Wnt pathway, and OA-associated pain, DMOADs successfully modulate the degenerative changes in osteoarthritic cartilage. Moreover, regenerative approaches aim to counterbalance the loss of cartilage matrix by stimulating chondrogenesis in endogenous stem cells and matrix anabolism in chondrocytes. Emerging strategies include the development of senolytic drugs or RNA therapeutics to eliminate the cellular or molecular sources of factors driving OA. This review describes the current developmental status of DMOADs and the corresponding results from preclinical and clinical trials and discusses the potential of emerging therapeutic approaches to treat OA.
Nature.com

Comprehensive targeting of resistance to inhibition of RTK signaling pathways by using glucocorticoids

Inhibition of RTK pathways in cancer triggers an adaptive response that promotes therapeutic resistance. Because the adaptive response is multifaceted, the optimal approach to blunting it remains undetermined. TNF upregulation is a biologically significant response to EGFR inhibition in NSCLC. Here, we compared a specific TNF inhibitor (etanercept) to thalidomide and prednisone, two drugs that block TNF and also other inflammatory pathways. Prednisone is significantly more effective in suppressing EGFR inhibition-induced inflammatory signals. Remarkably, prednisone induces a shutdown of bypass RTK signaling and inhibits key resistance signals such as STAT3, YAP and TNF-NF-ÎºB. Combined with EGFR inhibition, prednisone is significantly superior to etanercept or thalidomide in durably suppressing tumor growth in multiple mouse models, indicating that a broad suppression of adaptive signals is more effective than blocking a single component. We identify prednisone as a drug that can effectively inhibit adaptive resistance with acceptable toxicity in NSCLC and other cancers.
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin attenuates pressure overload-induced myocardial remodeling in mice via activating SIRT1 and inhibiting endoplasmic reticulum stress

Endoplasmic reticulum stress-mediated apoptosis plays a vital role in the occurrence and development of heart failure. Dapagliflozin (DAPA), a new type of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, is an oral hypoglycemic drug that reduces glucose reabsorption by the kidneys and increases glucose excretion in the urine. Studies have shown that DAPA may have the potential to treat heart failure in addition to controlling blood sugar. This study explored the effect of DAPA on endoplasmic reticulum stress-related apoptosis caused by heart failure. In vitro, we found that DAPA inhibited the expression of cleaved caspaseÂ 3, Bax, C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP), and glucose-regulated protein78 (GRP78) and upregulated the cardiomyoprotective protein Bcl-2 in angiotensin II (Ang II)-treated cardiomyocytes. In addition, DAPA promoted the expression of silent information regulator factor 2-related enzyme 1 (SIRT1) and suppressed the expression of activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4) and the ratios p-PERK/PERK and p-eIF2Î±/eIF2Î±. Notably, the therapeutic effect of DAPA was weakened by pretreatment with the SIRT1 inhibitor EX527 (10"‰Î¼M). Simultaneous administration of DAPA inhibited the Ang II-induced transformation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts and inhibited fibroblast migration. In summary, our present findings first indicate that DAPA could inhibit the PERK-eIF2Î±-CHOP axis of the ER stress response through the activation of SIRT1 in Ang II-treated cardiomyocytes and ameliorate heart failure development in vivo.
Nature.com

Ultrasonographic assessment of renal perfusion in bitches with mammary carcinoma treated with long-term carprofen

The aim of this study was to evaluate renal hemodynamics, routine clinical and laboratory parameters used to estimate renal function, and clinical evolution during six months in bitches with mammary carcinomas that underwent mastectomy and were treated (TG) or not (CG) with carprofen for three months after surgery. Twenty-six bitches with mammary carcinoma were equally distributed into TG that received carprofen 4.4Â mg/kg/day for 90Â days and CG that did not receive anti-inflammatory medication. Renal artery Doppler flowmetry, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) of renal parenchyma, haematological, biochemical and clinical analyses were obtained once a month. These data were compared between groups and time via analysis of variance (ANOVA) in a completely randomized design with repeated measures (P"‰<"‰0.05). On B-mode ultrasound, the area of the renal artery was greater (P"‰="‰0.0003) in the TG. Regarding laboratory findings, haematocrit and haemoglobin were similar in both groups, showing a significant and gradual increase after three months of treatment; MCV, MHC, and MCHC were increased (P"‰<"‰0.05) and lymphocyte and band counts decreased (P"‰<"‰0.05) in the TG. Regarding biochemical tests, ALT was the only parameter with a significant difference, being higher (P"‰="‰0.0272) in the treated group. It can be concluded that the use of carprofen for 90Â days causes minimal changes in renal perfusion, erythrocyte parameters and ALT activity, and reduces the proportion of blood inflammatory cells. Therefore, use of this medication can be carried out safely in patients who require auxiliary cancer treatment.
Nature.com

Structural and functional thalamocortical connectivity study in female fibromyalgia

Dysfunctional thalamocortical interactions have been suggested as putative mechanisms of ineffective pain modulation and also suggested as possible pathophysiology of fibromyalgia (FM). However, it remains unclear which specific thalamocortical networks are altered and whether it is related to abnormal pain perception in people with FM. Here, we conducted combined vertex-wise subcortical shape, cortical thickness, structural covariance, and resting-state functional connectivity analyses to address these questions. FM group exhibited a regional shape deflation of the left posterior thalamus encompassing the ventral posterior lateral and pulvinar nuclei. The structural covariance analysis showed that the extent of regional deflation of the left posterior thalamus was negatively covaried with the left inferior parietal cortical thickness in the FM group, whereas those two regions were positively covaried in the healthy controls. In functional connectivity analysis with the left posterior thalamus as a seed, FM group had less connectivity with the periaqueductal gray compared with healthy controls, but enhanced connectivity between the posterior thalamus and bilateral inferior parietal regions, associated with a lower electrical pain threshold at the hand dorsum (pain-free point). Overall, our findings showed the structural thalamic alteration interacts with the cortical regions in a functionally maladaptive direction, leading the FM brain more responsive to external stimuli and potentially contributing to pain amplification.
