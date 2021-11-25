ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An equation for equity

By Karen O’Leary, View author publications, Google Scholar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew equations to estimate kidney function enable accurate clinical assessment without the use of race as a modifier. Karen O’Leary is...

Tech Times

The Power of Tokenized Equity on the Blockchain

The traditional equities market is full of hurdles and limitations. Investors in the stock market are limited by restrictive trading times, a fee structure that favors platforms over users, and geographical barriers. This is just to name a few, and these issues can prevent newer traders from getting involved in the market and limit accessibility for current traders looking to expand their investment opportunities.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Enhancing Exposure To European Equities

Many companies in cyclical sectors like Consumer Discretionary and Financials have reinstated their dividend payments this year after being forced to suspend them in 2020. European equity markets have shown strength this year, rebounding from last year’s pandemic-related slowdown and ranking among the top performers year-to-date1. Many companies in cyclical...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Predictable Omicron Equities Playbook

This time, the new Covid-19 variant that has markets spooked is named "Omicron," which sounds like an evil machine the Transformers must rally to vanquish. Just how ominous the Omicron variant will be remains to be seen. Like clockwork, however, the overall market dipped and wavered as word of a new Covid-19 strain—predictable as this was—went viral.
STOCKS
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
#Nature Medicine#Cystatin C#Vat#Gfr
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
630 WMAL

Pfizer or Moderna? Head-to-Head Study Shows One Shot Has an Edge

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 — Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
uctv.tv

Embedding Equity in Clinical Care

Malcolm John, MD, MPH and Sarah Lahidji, MHA share how to enhance language and clinical care access, patient experience and engagement, and clinical outcomes to improve health for historically resilient communities. They explain the key definitions related to health care equity and the impact of health care disparities research. They also describe the translation of health care equity efforts to quality and safety systems and practitioners. Recorded on 11/01/2021. (#37573)
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
The Independent

Final US hurdle for Merck's COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review

An experimental COVID-19 drug that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill to treat the coronavirus faces one final hurdle Tuesday: A panel of government experts will scrutinize data on the medication from drugmaker Merck The Food and Drug Administration is asking its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, weighing new information that it is less effective than first reported and may cause birth defects. The panel’s recommendations aren't binding but often guide FDA decisions.Tuesday’s meeting comes as U.S. infections are rising again and health authorities worldwide scramble to size up the threat posed by the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Electrospun tube reduces adhesion in rabbit Achilles tendon 12Â weeks post-surgery without PAR-2 overexpression

One great challenge in surgical tendon repair is the minimization of peritendinous adhesions. An electrospun tube can serve as a physical barrier around a conventionally sutured tendon. Six New Zealand White rabbits had one Achilles tendon fully transsected and sutured by a 4-strand suture. Another six rabbits had the same treatment, but with the additional electrospun DegraPol tube set around the sutured tendon. The adhesion formation to the surrounding tissue was investigated 12Â weeks post-operation. Moreover, inflammation-related protease-activated receptor-2 (PAR-2) protein expression was assessed. Finally, rabbit Achilles tenocyte cultures were exposed to platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF-BB), which mimicks the tendon healing environment, where PAR-2 gene expression was assessed as well as immunofluorescent staining intensity for F-actin and Î±-tubulin, respectively. At 12Â weeks post-operation, the partially degraded DegraPol tube exhibited significantly lower adhesion formation (âˆ’"‰20%). PAR-2 protein expression was similar for time points 3 and 6Â weeks, but increased at 12Â weeks post-operation. In vitro cell culture experiments showed a significantly higher PAR-2 gene expression on day 3 after exposure to PDGF-BB, but not on day 7. The cytoskeleton of the tenocytes changed upon PDGF-BB stimulation, with signs of reorganization, and significantly decreased F-actin intensity. An electrospun DegraPol tube significantly reduces adhesion up to twelve weeks post-operation. At this time point, the tube is partially degraded, and a slight PAR-2 increase was detected in the DP treated tendons, which might however arise from particles of degrading DegraPol that were stained dark brown. PAR-2 gene expression in rabbit tenocytes reveals sensitivity at around day 10 after injury.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The association between gut microbiome affecting concomitant medication and the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC

Several observational studies suggested that gut microbiome-affecting-medication impairs the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We postulated that if the effectiveness of immunotherapy is affected by drug-related changes of the microbiome, a stronger association between the use of co-medication and overall survival (OS) will be observed in patients treated with immunotherapy as compared to patients treated with chemotherapy. In a retrospective matched cohort study, immunotherapy patients were matched (1:1) to patients treated with chemotherapy in the pre immunotherapy era. The association between the use of antibiotics, opioids, proton pump inhibitors, metformin and other antidiabetics on OS was assessed with multivariable cox-regression analyses. Interaction tests were applied to investigate whether the association differs between patients treated with immuno- or chemotherapy. A total of 442 patients were studied. The use of antibiotics was associated with worse OS (adjusted Hazard Ratio (aHR) 1.39, p"‰="‰0.02) independent of the type of therapy (chemotherapy or immunotherapy). The use of opioids was also associated with worse OS (aHR 1.33, p"‰="‰0.01). The other drugs studied showed no association with OS. Interaction term testing showed no effect modification by immuno- or chemotherapy for the association of antibiotics and opioids with OS. The use of antibiotics and opioids is similarly associated with worse outcomes in both chemotherapy and immunotherapy treated NSCLC patients. This suggests that the association is likely to be a consequence of confounding rather than disturbing the composition of the microbiome.
CANCER
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

mRNA vaccine for Lyme disease prevention

Acquired protection from infection with Borrelia burgdorferi — which is transmitted by Ixodes scapularis ticks and causes Lyme disease — is thought to be associated with host immune responses to antigens present in tick saliva. Based on a previous analysis of the tick sialome, Sajid et al. have developed a vaccine comprised of lipid nanoparticles containing nucleoside-modified mRNAs encoding 19 I. scapularis salivary proteins. Immunized guinea pigs exposed to a tick challenge developed erythema at the bite site, which resulted in poor tick feeding, early detachment and protection from B. burgdorferi transmission.
SCIENCE

