During last night’s episode of RAW, Carmella took a scary bump during the 10-women tag team match. The spot came when Rhea Ripley hit her with an extremely hard clothesline. According to a report from Pwinsider, Carmella was seen getting checked out backstage after the match. Also during the match, Carmella took a moment to recover and eventually tagged out. WWE had someone checking on her to make sure she was okay when she was off-camera.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO