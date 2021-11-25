ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Woman injured in shooting in Benton Harbor

By Rachel Van Gilder
 6 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Hurd Street near Weld Street.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says a 30-year-old woman was wounded in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say they found evidence at the scene of the shooting, including a stolen gun. They have not learned of a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP (7867).

