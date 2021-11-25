Aaron Rodgers Wants ‘Full Apology’ From Wall Street Journal for Reporting on ‘COVID Toe’

Aaron Rodgers seems to be dealing with some residual effects from his bout with COVID-19. The Green Bay Packers quarterback told the Pat McAfee Show during a seemingly contract-fulfilling appearance that his only remaining symptom is “COVID Toe” in his pinkie toe. The foot phenomenon is common among younger people who battled the virus, dermatologists told The Wall Street Journal, and is a sign of the body’s enduring immune response to it. It can be extremely painful, however, and leave lesions on toes and turn them purple. The condition sent Rodgers off the field during his last game, forcing backup quarterback Jordan Love to make the last play before halftime. Esther Freeman, the principal investigator for the COVID-19 Dermatology Registry, has one recommendation for those fearful of COVID Toe: “The best way to avoid COVID Toes is to get vaccinated,” she said.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO