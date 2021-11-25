ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Windy and colder for rest of Thanksgiving and Friday

WTHR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy early evening, the air temperature will...

www.wthr.com

natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Warn Another Huge Storm May Bring Snow in the East Coast

In November, the Interstate-95 corridor had fleeting snowfall opportunities, including a stray flake or two, but nothing significant. It appears that December will start in the same way. However, meteorologists predict that there may be another chance for snowfall in several of the coastal Northeast's main cities by early next week, depending on how certain variables come together.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow Finally Sunday

We are still tracking a storm system which looks to move into the Upper Midwest, Sunday in particular. While this storm still has many questions with it in regards to the track, timing, and therefore potential snowfall totals, it still looks like it could bring us our first accumulating snow to our area. As of now, the latest trends puts our area in the warmer side of it, meaning we may mix in a little rain at times, limiting how much snow we could see. The higher totals are trending north and out of our area, but again, minor accumulations will be possible, and along with a little wind, we could see minor impacts from it. This is still far out on the forecast timeline, meaning there will likely be changes made to the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
State
Indiana State
The Weather Channel

December Temperature Outlook: Much Above Average for Many

Much warmer than average temperatures are expected in December across much of the United States. Parts of the Northeast and Upper Midwest could see below average temperatures. December is expected to be much warmer than average for majority of the United States, according to an updated outlook by The Weather Company, an IBM Business.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 28 Spokane

Long Range Winter Forecast with Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe

A La Niña occurs when winds are stronger than usual and push warm ocean water toward Asia, causing cold, nutrient-rich water to come to the surface along the West Coast of North America. There are 23 La Niña Events on record, 5 of which saw over 80 inches of snow....
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Windy, mild today then colder end to week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will track through dry this afternoon. Mostly cloudy sky in the forecast with high temperatures in the 50s. A southwest to west wind will gust over 35 mph at times. We will keep it dry tonight as well with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight temperatures drop into the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Warm for Early December

INDIANAPOLIS — Low clouds and fog are the main weather issue Wednesday evening. There is drier air moving in overnight and skies will start to clear. Check with Chuck in the morning on Sunrise starting at 4am for updates on any low visibilities. Warmer air is on the way, with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

