Netizens reacted to BTS's Jungkook getting visibly shy as soon as their "Butter" stage performance with rapper Megan Thee Stallion came to an end. On November 29, one netizen took to an onlien community forum and created a post titled, "Jeon Jungkook is acting shy again". Here the netizen included photos from BTS's recent 'Permission to Dance on Stage- Live Play' concert in Los Angeles, where they held a surprise collaborative stage performance of "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion. The netizen then wrote, "After enjoying the stage excitedly, as soon as the song ends [Jungkook] hides behind RM hyung and is conscious of [Megan] Lolllllll A shy thumbs up."

