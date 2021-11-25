ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

French officials say ‘no proveable link’ to men arrested over Channel tragedy

By Peter Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZoia_0d6nnOTh00

French prosecutors leading a manslaughter enquiry into the deaths of 27 people who died trying to cross the Channel have claimed there is “no proveable link” between the five men arrested over the tragedy and the capsized boat.

The men were detained just hours after the boat sank on Wednesday evening and Gerald Darmanin , France ’s Interior Minister, said the five were ‘directly linked’ to the disaster.

However, that was refuted by the office of Carole Etienne, the state prosecutor in Lille , who claimed there was “no proveable link”. It is unclear if the men have been released.

The prosecutor’s claims came after a day of political fallout following the disaster, thought to be the worst of its kind in the English Channel.

Both London and Paris pointed the finger at each other over culpability for the tragedy which took the lives of 17 men, seven women, and two boys and one girl. One of the women was pregnant.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to politicise the deaths of 27.

An account of the conversation between the two leaders on Wednesday evening offered by the Élysee Palace, stated that Mr Macron had told the Prime Minister that he expected “the British to co-operate fully and to refrain from using a tragic situation for political purposes”.

Speaking during a visit to Croatia on Thursday, Mr Macron himself said cooperation, not confrontation, was key to resolving the crisis.

“We are going to ask for extra help from the British because all these men and these women don’t want asylum in France,” said Mr Macron.

“We tell them they’re obviously able to do so, and there are centres in Calais and Dunkirk where they can go, but we’re going to reinforce in fact saving them at sea.”

According to Downing Street, both Mr Johnson and Mr Macron said that they would keep “all options on the table’ and ‘agreed on the urgency of stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the House of Commons that it was up to France to stop the Channel crossings.

There were two survivors from the tragedy – men of Iraqi and Somali nationality who were on Thursday suffering from severe hypothermia in hospital in Calais.

They have suggested to investigators that their boat was hit by a passing container ship before collapsing in the Channel.

A body that washed up on the beach at Sangatte on Thursday afternoon “might be a missing person” from the capsized boat, said a police source.

He added: “There is every indication that this corpse has been in the water for 24 hours, but it has yet to be confirmed that he was on the boat which capsized.”

If the body is of one of the migrants, then the death toll would rise to 28, with two survivors.

However, investigators indicated that figures may change as more information becomes available because nobody knows exactly how many people were on the boat when it sank.

None of the victims had passports or identity cards and police were unsure of their nationalities, Interior Minister Mr Darmanin said.

The absence of documents is usual because it makes it harder for the authorities to return the migrants to their countries of origin.

Very few of those onboard the boat that deflated were wearing life jackets, and most are thought to have succumbed to hypothermia in the extremely cold water before drowning.

Bernard Barron, president of the SNSM rescue service in Calais, spoke of ‘group murder’ as he described how the ‘floating death trap’ that was meant to contain a maximum of 10 people ‘was completely deflated when we found it’.

Mr Barron said: ‘Migrants are forced into the boat, and their feet are in water and fuel. These are unimaginable conditions.

‘Often only women and children have life jackets, and these boats don’t have navigation lights or radar receivers.’

Charles Devos, also one of the first SNSM rescuers to reach the victims, said: ‘We’ve seen the boats becoming more and more overcrowded.

‘The inflatables are only designed for 10 people, but more than 50 have been packed on board, turning them into floating death traps.

‘We always thought that, one day or another, they were going to collide with a container ship or a ferry.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FvMe_0d6nnOTh00

The rescuers believe the boat left Loon-Plage, near Dunkirk, on Wednesday morning and collided with the container ship at the limit of French territorial waters.

In was the deadliest ever incident of its kind ever, and led to a fisherman sounding the alarm at around 2pm after he saw corpses floating in the sea.

Jean-Marc Puissesseau, president of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, also accused the smugglers of being murderers, saying: ‘The poor migrants spent months and months coming here, and died so close to their dream.’

The tragedy happened as migrants rushed to make the dangerous crossing ahead of winter storms which are expected to sweep in this weekend.

French Interior Minister Mr Darmanin disclosed that 255 migrants reached the UK on Wednesday.

These included about 40 who were allowed into the sea near Boulogne by a French police car with at least two officers inside appearing to do nothing. They landed at around 2.45pm in Dungeness.

And Natacha Bouchart, the Mayor of Calais, said: “I have been warning for weeks and months that this sort of tragedy was bound to happen.”

She said migrants paid between the equivalent of between £2000 and £6000 to make the crossing, fuelling a “mafia-style” criminal operation that was more profitable than drugs.

“I say that enough is enough,” Ms Bouchart said, as she accused Britain ’s lax benefits system of encouraging immigration.

Ms Bourhart said: “The British government has imposed immigration control on our territory for the last 20 years. It has never had the courage to control this immigration back home. You have to react, react quickly to make it all stop.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

French police pull down migrants’ campsite in Dunkirk, a week after Channel tragedy

Police have dismantled a camp where asylum seekers hoping to make the Channel crossing were staying in Dunkirk. Armed officers were seen entering the site in Grande-Synthe, where tents had been pitched along a narrow patch of land between an old railway line and a road, on Tuesday morning.Workers in protective gear then started to pull down tents and plastic shelters that had been set up. Police routinely break up campsites in northern France where people live while waiting to try and cross the English Channel. Scores of people had moved to the site near a disused railway in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

Channel crossings are an English issue, says French minister

Senior French ministers have accused the UK of operating a labour market akin to slavery and called on London to open safe routes for migrants, as the two governments continued to deflect blame for last week’s drownings in the Channel. The criticism came hours after France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

A tragedy in the Channel

Pregnant women and three children were among the 27 people who drowned trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable boat. The tragedy occurred on Wednesday and is the deadliest incident since the migration crisis began. Diane Taylor has been reporting on the crisis from both sides of the Channel...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho8.com

Dozens dead in Channel tragedy, after inflatable boat sinks off French coast

A young girl was among 27 people who drowned in bitterly cold waters off the coast of France on Wednesday, after an inflatable boat carrying migrants bound for Britain capsized, in one of the deadliest incidents in the English Channel in recent years. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said five...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Priti Patel failing over small boat Channel crossings, Labour says

Priti Patel's "incompetence" in dealing with small boats crossing the Channel is "dangerous", Labour has said. More than 24,700 people have made the crossing from France to the UK by boat so far this year to seek asylum or to immigrate - almost three times the total of 8,500 in 2020.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Britain#To France#French Police#Channel#Interior#British#Calais
The Independent

Channel tragedy emphasises dangers of migrant crossings, says minister

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster confirmed Priti Patel will speak to her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, this morning about the next steps the two countries can take to halt small boats crossing the Channel. Mr Foster said his “heart goes out in terms of those who have lost their lives yesterday...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: Using playground politics over the tragedy in the Channel is senseless – cooperation with France is key

The tragic loss of 27 lives in the Channel is a painful reminder of the failure of politicians on both sides of it. Although Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have slightly softened their usual rhetoric, there is little sign of them finding the common solutions their countries need to prevent a repeat of the disaster. The tragedy has not ended the pointless blame game over the small boats. Downing Street said the prime minister and French president agreed in their phone call on “stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings”. But the Elysee Palace said Macron...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Over 30 Die In Channel's Deadliest Migrant Boat Tragedy

At least 31 migrants trying to reach England from France died on Wednesday when their boat sank off the northern French coast, the deadliest disaster since the Channel became a hub for clandestine crossings. President Emmanuel Macron vowed France would not allow the Channel to become a "cemetery" and called...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Britain Needs French Cooperation to Tackle Channel Migrant Crisis, Health Minister Says

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain needs France's cooperation to curb the flow of migrants escaping war and poverty over the English Channel from Europe, health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday, defending a letter Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to the French president. Last week, Johnson wrote to President Emmanuel Macron setting...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shropshire Star

Identifying victims of Channel tragedy may take weeks, say charities

Few details have emerged of the 27 people who drowned and families are desperately awaiting news on whether their loved ones were among them. Identifying the victims of the Channel disaster is a “very complicated” process that could take weeks, according to humanitarian organisations involved in the efforts. Some details...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

French fishermen block boat at St Malo as Brexit protests begin

ST MALO, France, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French fishermen blocked off the ‘Normandy Trader’ boat the country’s port of St Malo on Friday, said a Reuters correspondent on the scene, as they started a day of protests to mark their anger over the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences. The French...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘The tragedy we feared’: What the French papers said about the Channel disaster

Last night’s tragedy in the Channel led the front pages and news websites in France on Thursday morning, with many reporting the President’s comments that “France will not let the Channel become a cemetery”.Leading national French newspaper, Le Monde, reported on the outrage from activists who gathered in the port of Calais and watched as emergency services carried the bodies of the victims to shore. One person carried a sign saying: “How many deaths will you need?” and Alexine Fougner, who has been helping migrants living in nearby camps, told the paper: “When we say that borders kill, that’s really...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Channel boat victims may have tried to contact UK authorities, Home Office says

People on-board a boat which sunk in the English Channel last week may have called UK authorities for help when they realised their inflatable dinghy was deflating, a Home Office official has acknowledged. At least 27 lives were lost when the flimsy boat began taking on water during the treacherous crossing from France to England.Survivors of the tragedy have claimed this week they attempted to contact UK authorities to alert them to the fact the boat was in danger.Questioned about the incident on Wednesday by the Joint Committee on Human Rights, Daniel O'Mahoney, the Home Office's clandestine Channel threat...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy