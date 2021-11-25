Spain set to extend voluntary debt write-offs for firms, sources say

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spain's government plans to extend by six months voluntary write-offs of state-backed loans as part of a debt restructuring plan to help companies cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"The plan envisages prolonging haircuts on state-backed loans from end-2022 to June of 2023 among other measures, and in line with the recent extensions granted by the EU," a government source said, adding that those could be approved as soon as in the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, although details were still being finalised.

A set of measures aimed at helping companies cut excess debt and boost solvency, including 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in debt restructurings, was approved in March, embedded in a voluntary code of practice to be implemented by banks.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment.

As the focus of relief measures switched to solvency issues from liquidity across Europe, Spanish companies were also able to apply for participatory loans, a hybrid instrument that companies can convert into capital.

These will be extended until June 2022 from December for firms considered solvent, one of the sources said.

The code of good practice, in place until Dec. 1, 2022, would also be prolonged until June 2023, one of the sources said.

Under the code, Spanish banks apply voluntary write-offs of existing state loans as part of debt restructurings for firms whose revenues have fallen significantly.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the government approved state-backed loans worth 100 billion euros to help firms and households meet their liquidity lines, followed later by 40 billion euros in investments loans. Both measures were extended on Tuesday. read more

The write-offs are seen as a measure of last resort under a loss-sharing scheme set by each loan.

Last month, BBVA's (BBVA.MC) Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc said that the bank had hardly received any client requests to implement write-offs though added it would monitor this situation very closely.

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip and Toby Chopra

