ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

After 150 years, Thomas Fraction receives honorable discharge from U.S. Army

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. On Nov. 6, members of Virginia Tech’s Black Cadet Organization presented descendants of Thomas Fraction with a certificate of honorable discharge 155 years after he was demoted and discharged without cause from the Union Army. Fraction fought in the Civil War...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Intelligencer

Five Receive Legion of Honor Award from Chapel of Four Chaplains

Five Ohio Valley residents are the latest honorees for the Legion of Honor from the Chapel of Four Chaplains. The award is named after four U.S. Army chaplains who were aboard the USAT Dorchester when it was torpedoed by a German U-boat on Feb. 3, 1943. In helping wounded soldiers, the four chaplains removed their own life vests, placed them on wounded soldiers and went down with the ship. The award honors those who model the kind of selfless service to community, nation and humanity exemplified by the four chaplains. Honoring the five are, on far left, John Nanny of the Marine Corps League and, on far right, Dave Schoenian of the Military Order of Purple Heart. Honorees are, from left, Rosalie Kimball, Wheeling Elks; Marty Kimball, Wheeling Elks; Tammy Kruse, President of Youth Services System, Inc.; Demetrius Lathon, commander of American Legion Post 89; and Phillip Cameron of the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard. (Photo Provided)
MILITARY
forthoodsentinel.com

Paralegal receives highest honor

Recognizing the junior or noncommissioned officer who best embodies the standards of a paralegal specialist, the Sgt. Eric L. Coggins Award was presented to a Fort Hood Soldier Nov. 15. Staff Sgt. Roderick Armstrong, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade’s paralegal noncommissioned officer, was awarded the Sgt. Eric L. Coggins Award...
FORT HOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Niagara Gazette

Retired Army sergeant honored by Senate

LOCKPORT — Christopher Czarnecki walked a fine line in Afghanistan where he said there were days when it felt like playing Russian roulette. Not every day, but there was no guarantees, he said. But back home, exactly a year and eight days since he retired from his 36-year career, Czarnecki...
LOCKPORT, NY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Astronaut commissions into the U.S. Army Reserve

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, delivered the oath of office to Dr. Kate Rubins, a NASA astronaut, during a ceremony Nov. 2, 2021, at Johnson Space Center in Houston. Rubins, a native of Napa, California, said she has wanted to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KFOX 14

Army will soon begin forcing out soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON (TND) - Soon, the U.S. Army will begin barring soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from promotions and even reenlistment, unless those soldiers have an exemption. That's according to a memorandum from Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth dated November 16. It comes less than a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Army#The U S Army#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Black Cadet Organization#The Union Army#Smithfield Plantation#Fractions
Augusta Free Press

Roundtable welcomes Petersburg Regiment author

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes guest speaker John Horn on Thursday at 7 p.m. to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable. Horn will discuss the history of the 12th Virginia Infantry in his presentation titled, “Petersburg’s Regiment: The 12th Virginia Infantry.”
MILITARY
verticalmag.com

U.S. Army purchases Vita Rescue Systems from Vita Inclinata

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 48 seconds. Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, announced that the U.S. Army recently procured 15 Vita Rescue Systems (VRS-LAs) to be evaluated for operational effectiveness and suitability. For approximately one and a half years, Vita worked diligently with support from ADS to make the Vita Rescue System available on Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) contracts.
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US Army soldiers found dead in Alaska

Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers were found dead in their vehicles over the holiday weekend in separate incidents that investigators believe did not involve foul play, the U.S. Army first announced late Tuesday. On Sunday, Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, 30, was discovered dead in his car in Anchorage, Alaska. Officials...
GovExec.com

Some Veterans Affairs Beneficiaries Will Receive Notification Letters Late Due to Printing Delays

At least one federal agency is experiencing printing and mailing delays due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. A vendor contracted by the Government Publishing Office that provides services for the Veterans Affairs Department is experiencing delays in printing and mailing notification letters to veterans and claimants about their benefits “due to supply chain and staffing shortages,” the VA announced on Tuesday. “The disruption may impact the ability of some claimants to meet required deadlines via written correspondence with VA.” As a result, the Veterans Benefits Administration is extending the deadline for certain claimants and forgoing adverse actions if they do not respond.
MILITARY
naval-technology.com

USMC F-35B conducts first drop test of StormBreaker smart weapon

A US Marine Corps (USMC) F-35B Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft has carried out the first drop test of StormBreaker smart weapon. The drop test was conducted by Raytheon Missiles & Defense and the US Navy. During the test, an F-35B pilot used the network-enabled weapon as a guided...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

New VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter not effective for “contingency operation mission” (i.e. it can’t be used during an emergency)

The new VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter isn’t effective “for the contingency operation mission,” a reference to emergency flights. President Joe Biden’s first flight on the VH-92A presidential helicopter, the new Marine One, is being delayed after a report by the Pentagon’s testing unit warned it’s not yet “operationally suitable” or sufficiently reliable — especially in an emergency, Bloomberg News, that had the chance to see a Pentagon testing report, reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy