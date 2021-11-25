ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds take part in ‘Say Grace’ Thanksgiving Day 5K Race

By Ryan Newton
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds braved the chilly weather on Thanksgiving to participate in the 11th Annual ‘Say Grace’ Race on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Wichita. The race took place in midtown.

Alex and Sue Jenkins

The race is GraceMed’s signature fundraising event and is Wichita’s largest, local 5K. the annual family-friendly event has become a Thanksgiving tradition.

Those who participated dressed up in festive holiday gear. KSN News talked to two runners who love to support the cause.

“We are out here to support and have a great time and spread some joy,” said Alex Jenkins.

“And yes, run the race and then stuff your face,” said Sue Jenkins

Last year’s event was virtual due to COVID-19.

