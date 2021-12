Like me, your home probably has at least one drawer for storing 'bits'. It will be filled with pens, half-finished tubes of glue, many rubber bands, some unused greetings cards, random receipts, and half a dozen cheap USB sticks. In my case, the sticks are mostly promotional ones, rarely more than a couple of GB in size, containing ancient screenshots and press releases. Which is annoying because, despite the rise of cloud storage for pretty much everything, having at least one large ol' faithful data drive feels essential for the modern gamer about town. And by about town I mean still very much stuck indoors.

