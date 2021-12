The U.S. women’s soccer team’s new era is about to shift into high gear. This weekend brings the first game for the Americans since their post-Olympic tour, which means it’s the first time manager Vlatko Andonovski has assembled a full roster of players whom he wants to measure for the 2023 World Cup and beyond. And as measuring sticks go, this one’s as good as it gets.

