Aguanga, CA

A two-vehicle accident took the life of 1 person on Highway 79 (Aguanga, CA)

 6 days ago

On Tuesday morning, one person was killed while another suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Highway 79.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 5:29 a.m. on Highway 79 and Sage Road.

November 25, 2021

