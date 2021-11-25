Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Steady at both ends of ice

Butler had 32 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 112-97 win over Washington. Butler couldn't repeat what he did against the Pelicans on Wednesday when he recorded a triple-double, but he was proficient on both ends of the court and posted his second-best scoring output of the campaign. While Butler is valuable for his ability to stuff the stat sheet and contribute in a number of categories, his upside increases when he decides to accept a bigger role on offense. On that same note, Butler has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games.
Comments / 0