Moody’s Analytics Introduces Asset-Liability Management Tool

By Radhika Saraogi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoody’s Analytics, Inc., a subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (MCO), has introduced RiskIntegrity Investment Insight, an asset-liability management solution for insurance companies. The tool seeks to combine data and modeling capabilities across Moody’s Analytics to support insurers in building liability-aware investment portfolios. Also, they will be able to effectively judge...

