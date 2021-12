Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a Senate panel on Tuesday that he believed it was time to stop referring to inflation as “transitory.”. “I think the word ‘transitory’ has different meanings to different people,” Powell said in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee. “To many, it carries a time — a sense of short-lived. We tend to use it to mean that it won’t leave a permanent mark in the form of higher inflation. I think it’s probably a good time to retire that word and try to explain clearly what we mean.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO