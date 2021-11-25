ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax Files for Interim Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine in Singapore

By Sheryl Sheth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has applied for the interim authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).Novavax has submitted its recombinant...

