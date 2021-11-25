ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsoft Cloud Falls 2% on Missing Q3 Revenue

By Sheryl Sheth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese independent cloud service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (KC) delivered mixed third-quarter results, with earnings exceeding and revenue missing analysts’ estimates. Following the...

