ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Jet launching of M87

By Bidisha Bandyopadhyay
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simulated hybrid emission model to mimic the morphology of the jet launching region of M87 reproduces the observed shape of the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
skyandtelescope.org

Astronomers Watch Black Hole Jet Launch

Astronomers have watched a jet launch from a stellar-mass black hole inside the Milky Way. When X-rays flared from an area of the sky previously thought to be empty in March 2018, they triggered an early alert system. Astronomers around the world stopped what they were doing to turn six telescopes, including one aboard the International Space Station, toward the flare.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Wideband and high-order microwave vortex-beam launcher based on spoof surface plasmon polaritons

The electromagnetic vortex carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is first studied at optical frequency, has begun to attract widespread attention in the field of radio-frequency/microwave. However, for the OAM mode generated by traditional single antennas, there are problems such as low order and narrow bandwidth, and complex structures such as dual-fed networks may be required. In this paper, based on spoof surface plasmon polariton (SSPP) mode leaky-wave antenna, a single-port traveling-wave ring is proposed to radiate high-order OAM modes working near the cut-off frequency of SSPP state. The achieved 12-order OAM mode within 9.1"“10.1Â GHz (relative bandwidth of 10.4%) has the main radiation direction close to the antenna surface, forming a plane spiral OAM (PSOAM) wave, which reduces the requirements for mode purity in practical applications. This SSPP ring using periodic units as radiating elements can be an effective radiator for broadband and large-capacity OAM multiplexing communications. The structural characteristics of single feed contribute to the integration of microwave circuits.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Astronomy#Particle#Black Hole#Simulations#Emission#Grmhd#Vlbi
ScienceAlert

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed by The Fuel

A major milestone has been breached in the quest for fusion energy. For the first time, a fusion reaction has achieved a record 1.3 megajoule energy output – and for the first time, exceeding energy absorbed by the fuel used to trigger it. Although there's still some way to go, the result represents a significant improvement on previous yields: eight times greater than experiments conducted just a few months prior, and 25 times greater than experiments conducted in 2018. It's a huge achievement. Physicists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be submitting a paper for peer review. "This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hackaday.com

There Were Almost Jet Packs On The Moon

Here it is almost 2022 and we still don’t have our jet packs. But don’t feel bad. NASA astronauts wanted a lunar jetpack, but they didn’t get one either. [Amy] at The Vintage Space has an interesting video about what almost was, and you can see it below. Of course,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Elon Musk cites Pong as evidence that we are already living in a simulation

Elon Musk has cited the 1970s video game Pong in order to reassert his belief that our perception of reality is in fact a hyper-realistic computer simulation.Responding to a tweet about Pong posted by a popular engineering trivia account, the SpaceX and Tesla boss said that the advancement in graphics and gameplay in the years since it was released implies that humanity is on a path to create digital worlds indistinguishable from the real world.“49 years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds,” the billionaire wrote. “What does that trend continuing imply about our reality.”Musk has previously said that he...
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Scientists may have identified trigger behind Covid vaccine-induced blood clots

Scientists believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. According to an international team of researchers from Cardiff and the US, the reaction can be traced to the way the adenovirus used by the vaccine to shuttle the coronavirus’ genetic material into cells binds with a specific protein in the blood, known as platelet factor 4 (PF4).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Space.com

Total solar eclipse 2021: When, where and how to see it on Dec. 4

The only total solar eclipse of the year takes place on Saturday (Dec. 4), and if you live in the far south of the world you may be able to catch a glimpse. Alternatively, there might be a livestream available if the Antarctic weather holds. Solar eclipses happen when the...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Electrospun tube reduces adhesion in rabbit Achilles tendon 12Â weeks post-surgery without PAR-2 overexpression

One great challenge in surgical tendon repair is the minimization of peritendinous adhesions. An electrospun tube can serve as a physical barrier around a conventionally sutured tendon. Six New Zealand White rabbits had one Achilles tendon fully transsected and sutured by a 4-strand suture. Another six rabbits had the same treatment, but with the additional electrospun DegraPol tube set around the sutured tendon. The adhesion formation to the surrounding tissue was investigated 12Â weeks post-operation. Moreover, inflammation-related protease-activated receptor-2 (PAR-2) protein expression was assessed. Finally, rabbit Achilles tenocyte cultures were exposed to platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF-BB), which mimicks the tendon healing environment, where PAR-2 gene expression was assessed as well as immunofluorescent staining intensity for F-actin and Î±-tubulin, respectively. At 12Â weeks post-operation, the partially degraded DegraPol tube exhibited significantly lower adhesion formation (âˆ’"‰20%). PAR-2 protein expression was similar for time points 3 and 6Â weeks, but increased at 12Â weeks post-operation. In vitro cell culture experiments showed a significantly higher PAR-2 gene expression on day 3 after exposure to PDGF-BB, but not on day 7. The cytoskeleton of the tenocytes changed upon PDGF-BB stimulation, with signs of reorganization, and significantly decreased F-actin intensity. An electrospun DegraPol tube significantly reduces adhesion up to twelve weeks post-operation. At this time point, the tube is partially degraded, and a slight PAR-2 increase was detected in the DP treated tendons, which might however arise from particles of degrading DegraPol that were stained dark brown. PAR-2 gene expression in rabbit tenocytes reveals sensitivity at around day 10 after injury.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Largest Comet We've Ever Seen Just Delivered a Curious Surprise

The comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (BB) – the largest our telescopes have ever spotted – is on a journey from the outer reaches of our Solar System that will see it flying relatively close to Saturn's orbit. Now, a new analysis of the data we've collected on BB has revealed something rather surprising. Digging into readings logged by the Transient Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) between 2018 and 2020, researchers have discovered that BB became active much earlier, and much farther out from the Sun, than was previously thought. A comet becomes active when light from the Sun heats its icy surface, turning ice to...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

The association between gut microbiome affecting concomitant medication and the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC

Several observational studies suggested that gut microbiome-affecting-medication impairs the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We postulated that if the effectiveness of immunotherapy is affected by drug-related changes of the microbiome, a stronger association between the use of co-medication and overall survival (OS) will be observed in patients treated with immunotherapy as compared to patients treated with chemotherapy. In a retrospective matched cohort study, immunotherapy patients were matched (1:1) to patients treated with chemotherapy in the pre immunotherapy era. The association between the use of antibiotics, opioids, proton pump inhibitors, metformin and other antidiabetics on OS was assessed with multivariable cox-regression analyses. Interaction tests were applied to investigate whether the association differs between patients treated with immuno- or chemotherapy. A total of 442 patients were studied. The use of antibiotics was associated with worse OS (adjusted Hazard Ratio (aHR) 1.39, p"‰="‰0.02) independent of the type of therapy (chemotherapy or immunotherapy). The use of opioids was also associated with worse OS (aHR 1.33, p"‰="‰0.01). The other drugs studied showed no association with OS. Interaction term testing showed no effect modification by immuno- or chemotherapy for the association of antibiotics and opioids with OS. The use of antibiotics and opioids is similarly associated with worse outcomes in both chemotherapy and immunotherapy treated NSCLC patients. This suggests that the association is likely to be a consequence of confounding rather than disturbing the composition of the microbiome.
CANCER
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Earth's Fluctuating Orbit May Be Impacting Evolution, New Evidence Suggests

As our living ark swings around the Sun, its current loop is fairly circular. But Earth's orbit isn't as stable as you may think. Every 405,000 years, our planet's orbit stretches out and becomes 5 percent elliptical, before returning to a more even path. We've long understood this cycle, known as orbital eccentricity, drives changes in the global climate, but exactly how this impacts life on Earth was unknown. Now, new evidence suggests that Earth's fluctuating orbit could actually impact biological evolution. A team of scientists led by paleoceanographer Luc Beaufort, from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) have found clues that orbital eccentricity is driving...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Oncostatin M blockade alleviates itch

Chronic itch is thought to be mediated by activation of sensory neurons in the skin, but the precise mechanisms involved remain poorly understood. Here, Tseng and Hoon identify the cytokine oncostatin M (OSM) to be highly upregulated in skin from patients with diseases associated with chronic itch and mouse models of dermatitis, and secreted by dermal immune cells. Mechanistically, OSM did not act as a classic pruritogen that directly activates sensory neurons, but instead sensitized itch-selective natriuretic polypeptide B neurons (which express the OSM receptor) to pruritogens and enhanced neural excitability. In a mouse model of psoriasis, inhibition of OSM signalling reduced inflammatory itch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy