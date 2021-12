Poppy Playtime is the latest horror/puzzle adventure game on the block by MOB Games. The game puts you in the shoes of an unnamed protagonist who needs to make your way through the strange building with your GrabPack. The game does a great job setting up the mood and the game will keep you invested all the time. The game came out last month on PC via Steam and has had a reasonably great run so far. This has many console players asking if Poppy Playtime will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox any time soon?

