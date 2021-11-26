ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK privacy watchdog warns adtech the end of tracking is nigh

By Natasha Lomas
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ICO hasn’t done anything to stop the systematic unlawfulness of the tracking and targeting industry abusing Internet users’ personal data to try to manipulate their attention — not in terms of actually enforcing the law against offenders and stopping what digital rights campaigners have described as the biggest data breach...

#Tech#Personal Data#European Union#Uk#Ico#
