UK privacy watchdog warns adtech the end of tracking is nigh

Elizabeth Denham, the UK’s information commissioner, has penned a piece on the adtech market, warning against unlawful behavior. Adtech has becoming an increasingly controversial business model. No longer content to simply offer and sell goods or services for a fair price, companies have built entire businesses around treating their customers as the product, mining every last bit of data about them — whether they like it or not. Some companies are pushing back with privacy-oriented services, such as Apple’s App Tracking Transparency or DuckDuckGo’s App Tracking Protection for Android.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO