Converse Celebrates 25 Years of Pokémon

By Jason Nieva
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 25 years since the first-ever Pokémon game was launched and started what would become a giant franchise. There have been a lot of celebrations honoring this particular milestone. This time around, it’s apparel giant Converse joining the fun. Converse is offering a wide range of Pokémon-inspired...

