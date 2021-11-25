Converse Celebrates 25 Years of Pokémon

CATALINA一 Shop Catalina will kick off on Dec. 4 with a jam-packed holiday-themed schedule of events, including a visit from Santa. Participants can support local Catalina businesses by doing their holiday shopping on the island and earning discounts and entering to win prizes. From Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, shoppers can visit each participating store to pick up their Discount Card, valid through Dec. 24, enter in-store prizes and participate in a “Virtual” Treasure Card code word collection for a grand prize drawing. The first day of the event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a Christmas Craft Boutique & Ornament Decorating for Kids at the Glenmore Plaza Hotel and will right up until 8 p.m. For a full list of scheduled events, see below, and for more information, visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/shop-catalina/.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO