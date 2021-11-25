ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC says SPR releases may worsen coming global oil surplus

LONDON (Bloomberg) --OPEC expects that oil stockpiles released by consuming nations could massively swell the surplus in global markets. The projections from OPEC’s advisory body -- the Economic Commission Board -- come a week before the group and its allies meet to decide whether to increase production. Some delegates...

dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
POTUS
worldoil.com

OPEC to proceed with plans to increase January oil output

(Bloomberg) --OPEC and its allies agreed to proceed with their next oil-production hike, while signaling they could revisit the decision at any moment as the risk to demand from the omicron variant of Covid-19 becomes clearer. The group will add 400,000 barrels a day of crude to global markets in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

OPEC's power was waning. Soon it may have more sway than ever

London (CNN Business) — The year before Covid-19 hit, the United States became a net exporter of energy for the first time since 1952, sending a strong message to the rest of the world: The country would not be beholden to foreign oil producers. But with demand for crude surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Exxon plans below-inflation U.S. pay raises despite rebound in earnings

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) --Exxon Mobil Corp. will award U.S. employees below-inflation pay increases in early 2022 despite a strong rebound in earnings over the past 12 months. The oil giant will increase salaries by an average of 3.6% for those employees who performed with “merit,” according to a company document seen by Bloomberg. The highest average increases will be awarded to employees working in the so-called upstream division that drills for oil and natural gas, the document said, but all pay decisions will depend on individual performance.
BUSINESS
worldoil.com

Chevron leverages higher oil prices for more share buybacks

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) - Chevron Corp. boosted its planned share buyback to as much as $5 billion per year, as the oil giant uses higher commodities prices to step up returns to investors rather than investing in production growth. The repurchases are now seen at $3 billion to $5 billion a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Turkey threatens to block Exxon Mobil venture drilling offshore Cyprus

(Bloomberg) --Turkey threatened to block any unauthorized search for gas and oil in its economic exclusive zone in the eastern Mediterranean after Cyprus awarded hydrocarbon exploration and drilling rights in its offshore block 5 to a venture of Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum. A part of the license area in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

OPEC says no to Joe

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not sticking with the planned oil production increase in November under the OPEC+ deal. This comes despite the calls from US President Joe Biden to boost oil output. According to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday, the group's crude oil production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Russia, OPEC+ seen moving closer on fiscal breakeven oil prices

Gap narrows between Russian, Saudi Arabian breakeven oil prices. Lower fiscal breakeven oil prices may help Russia and OPEC's core Persian Gulf producers align their production policy in 2022 despite lingering concerns in Moscow about the demand outlook and availability of spare capacity, according to analysts. Not registered?. Receive daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 59 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 26. That matched the average decline forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, and compared with a five-year average decrease of 31 billion cubic feet for the period. Total stocks now stand at 3.564 trillion cubic feet, down 375 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 86 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas traded up by 2.3 cents, or 0.5%, at $4.281 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.268 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Crude oil inched down today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 900,000 barrels for the week to November 26. Fuel inventories, however, added a substantial amount. At 433.1 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories in the United States remain below the five-year seasonal average.
