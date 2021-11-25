4 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Cedar Avenue; Israel Douglas arrested for DUI (Fresno, CA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, four people suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Cedar Avenue while officers arrested Israel Douglas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place on Cedar and Florence avenues.

