Fresno, CA

4 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Cedar Avenue; Israel Douglas arrested for DUI (Fresno, CA)

 6 days ago

On Tuesday night, four people suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Cedar Avenue while officers arrested Israel Douglas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place on Cedar and Florence avenues.

4 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Cedar Avenue; Israel Douglas arrested for DUI

November 25, 2021

1 person dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 119 (Taft, CA)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 119 (Taft, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, one person was killed following a traffic collision on Highway 119. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place after 9 a.m. east of Elk Hills Road in which a three-axel dump truck and a pickup truck were involved.
TAFT, CA
Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

