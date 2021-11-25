ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part-time PA for Award-winning Architecture studio in Central London

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
A pioneering Architecture practice is seeking a talented and focused PA to support 4 Directors. Ideally you will be looking to work part-time/25-30 hours per week (5-6 hour days, 5 days per week). Ideally you will have a minimum of 3 years’ experience within the architecture, design or built-environment sectors and will be proficient with MAC and PC. The ideal person will have exceptional written and verbal communication skills and will be confident proof-reading. Your role will focus around; complex diary management, monitoring mailboxes, scheduling of international travel and internal/external meetings and preparing daily briefing for Directors’ meetings. This is a rewarding position and it is essential that you bring a versatile and positive approach with strength of character, friendly communication skills and the ability to work meaningfully as part of a team. If you are forward-thinking, detail-orientated and seeking progression as part of a globally-recognised practice, please apply today. Prior PA experience is essential and InDesign skills preferred.

