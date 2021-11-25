Municipal Update Newsletter

Filings for the April 5 municipal elections will open next Tuesday across Texas County. Candidate filings, which include school boards, municipalities and other political subdivisions, have been shortened by two weeks because of a new state law. Filings begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and close at 5 p.m. Dec. 28.
The Town's Public Works Department has been busy working on stormwater projects and planning for future projects as well. We implement stormwater programs, review development applications, manage capital projects and oversee regulations designed to improve and protect the community's water resources. This newsletter describes some aspects of ongoing maintenance; capital assessments, a capital projects, one of the major water pollutants and a Stormwater Award presented to the town.
Recently the Yuma County Supervisors and Department Directors were visited by Executive Director, Jennifer Marson from the Arizona Association of Counties (AACo). She updated the County regarding the latest Legislative and Governmental issues. AACo. provides essential services to the state's counties. They improve the public's understanding of county government, assist...
The Winter 2021 Howard Community Newsletter offers important updates and tips for residents. This issue includes news about voting changes and 2021 tax and utility payments, recycling tips, and seasonal reminders from several departments. Check out the Howard Community Newsletter here. The Village of Howard Recreation Guide is also now...
November 26, 2021 (prerecorded 11/24): The Legislature convened Monday for a special session to vote on allowing municipalities to pass mask mandates during COVID. Rep. Emilie Kornheiser was there and updates us on what happened.
The most recent issue of the Community Connection newsletter, a joint publication with the City of Vandalia, Butler Township and the Vandalia-Butler Schools is reaching local mailboxes this week. Additional Info...
Residents of the town of Sudbury are invited to attend a Recycling and Energy Drive brought to you by Mass Save, Green Team Junk Removal, Habitat for Humanity, National Grid, Eversource, the Town of Sudbury, and State Representative Carmine Gentile’s office. The event will take place Saturday, December 4th from...
This video series provides information and updates from Town departments, committees and community members. Please click on the images below to view the episodes. Town Manager Hayes gets the details on this year’s Sudbury Sweater Throwdown. Who will be the Champion? We speak with the illustrious panel of judges – Frank Mawhinney (Duck Soup & Skybar), Sally Hild (The Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Foundation), Rachael Robinson (Sudbury Historical Society & Museum), Esme Green (Goodnow Library) and Chris Hagger (Historical Commission) – to learn more.
(NOBLE/OLNEY) There are two municipal meetings scheduled for this Monday night in Richland County :. * the Noble Village Board meets tonight at the Lions Club Building in Noble, starting at 7:00. * the Olney City Council meets tonight in Council Chambers at the Olney City Hall, beginning at 7:00.
Colchester Historical Society: Colchester parents, students, educators: it's not too early to start thinking about participating in Vermont History Day! Any Vermont student in grades 5-12 can participate. Students in public schools, private schools, and home schools may participate, as long as you live in and/or attend school in Vermont.
Amyee Rogers, Clerk of Court (Send An Email) To pay tickets/warrants online for the Town of Pendleton Municipal Court please use the following link. – http://www.andersoncountysc.org/Online-Services. Please select “Pay Tickets/Warrants”, and be sure to have your ticket/warrant number. No partial payments will be accepted. If you have any questions, please...
A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — With a surge in COVID cases across the New York, county executives and Governor Kathy Hochul have hinted about an indoor mask mandate could come back into effect. On Monday, Gov. Hochul urged business owners to put their own indoor mask requirements into place. Meanwhile Albany...
WARREN, Vt. — A town in central Vermont has become among the first to reinstate an indoor mask mandate. The select board of Warren, a town of roughly 1,700 people in Washington County, voted Tuesday night to make the change. It follows a new law created last month allowing municipalities to enact time-sensitive mandates, with a number of restrictions.
In observance of Christmas and New Year, the schedule for the Town Offices in the Town Hall, Flynn Building, Goodnow Library, Senior Center, Offices located in the DPW Building will be as follows:. Friday, December 24, 2021: Closed. Friday, December 31, 2021: Closed. The Transfer Station will be closed on...
In early 1969, Dick Heath of L.S. Heath & Sons encouraged his family to sell the company to Liggett ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0