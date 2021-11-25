Municipal Update Newsletter

This video series provides information and updates from Town departments, committees and community members. Please click on the images below to view the episodes. Town Manager Hayes gets the details on this year’s Sudbury Sweater Throwdown. Who will be the Champion? We speak with the illustrious panel of judges – Frank Mawhinney (Duck Soup & Skybar), Sally Hild (The Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Foundation), Rachael Robinson (Sudbury Historical Society & Museum), Esme Green (Goodnow Library) and Chris Hagger (Historical Commission) – to learn more.

SUDBURY, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO