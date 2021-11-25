ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

 7 days ago

Rome High School students bring home second place in RIFF student film competition

Rome High School’s AVTF Film class attended Rome International Film Festival’s Student Workshops on Nov. 11, during which they were able to hear from several experts in the film industry. The students also brought home second place in the Student Film Competition with their silent comedy “Gilbert’s Great Chase.”. “My...
ROME, GA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Officers, high school students assemble bicycles for local kids

SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty-five local children will be gifted a brand-new bicycle, and it's all thanks to donations gathered with SPD Chaplains and 'Back the Blue 509.'. But before the shiny new gifts can be delivered next week, the bicycles had to first be assembled. Monday morning, high school criminal justice students and Spokane PD officers got to work at the New Tech Skills Center. Students say it was an honor to give back in a way that will benefit their peers.
Mother, Friend Of Missing Amundsen High School Students Urge Girls To Return: ‘I Hope They Come Home’

LINCOLN SQUARE — The mother of one of two missing Amundsen High School sophomores is asking community members and friends to spread the word about the girls. Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said. The girls are friends and were together when they went missing, classmates and loved ones said.
Roslyn High School students’ research honored by ACAP

Roslyn High School juniors Jessie Dong and Maxx Yung were recently named winners in the Association of Chinese American Physicians’ (ACAP) annual research competition. Jessie won the top award in the cancer category for her study of how common compounds found in fruits and vegetables may alleviate symptoms of nervous system tumors, and Maxx received a special award for his work on potential opioid treatments for COVID-19. Roslyn High School Research Coordinator Dr. Allyson Weseley said, “It’s wonderful to see Jessie and Maxx’s hard work rewarded.”
ROSLYN, NY
Tiny houses, big purpose: Adams 12 program building space for kids who need it

Mix an Adams County high-school vocational program with a philanthropist who has a soft spot for kids and what do you get?. A plan to build tiny houses, five to start with, with the possibility of creating a community for teens aging out of the child-welfare system. Several nonprofit groups...
Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month

Kiwanis Student of the Month for November at Mayo High School. Yusra Mohamed, daughter of Rage Hussein, has been selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for November. The Mayo High School EL Department nominated Yusra because she values each learning opportunity and is a positive Spartan community member. Her nomination says: "She has faced every challenge these past couple of years with poise and maturity. Yusra is a great example to others, she’s respectful, and she comes to school ready to do her best each day. Yusra plans to further her education in a medical field."
ROCHESTER, MN
Calexico High School students protest for teachers

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Students across the Calexico School District are starting to feel the brunt of their teachers not performing certain duties due to a partial strike. Now they're calling for the district to take action and give the teachers what they want. Teachers have followed through with their...
CALEXICO, CA
Holiday Cottage for foster kids

The 34th annual Holiday Cottage Program supporting Kern County Foster Children was the topic of discussion on Season 2, Episode 110 of TehachaPod. There are more than 2,000 children in the Kern County foster care system and this program provides holiday gifts for these children. Jana Slagle from the Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Santa Claus returns to the Dimond Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The big guy in the iconic red suit is back in town. Santa Claus has returned to the Dimond Center to find out what Alaska’s children want for Christmas this year. Pictures with Santa are operating differently this year than in years past. Dimond Center officials...

