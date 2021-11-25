Shopping small this season

Shoppers filled stores in Clinton during a previous Small Business Saturday. File photo|Sampson Independent

CLINTON — The hustle and bustle of the shopping season will be in the forefront Saturday, as local businesses gear up for what is known as Small Business Saturday.

Every year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day earmarked for spending money outside the larger commercial businesses, and instead investing Christmas shopping in the community.

The endeavor is a partnership between the Clinton Main Street Program, Sampson Community College Small Business Center, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson County Economic Development Commission, and many businesses across Sampson County are coming together for what is hoped will be a very well-supported Small Business Saturday in Sampson County, said Mary Rose, Main Street Program director and planning director for the City of Clinton.

“This will be our fifth year working together to promote shopping local on Small Business Saturday, which will be Saturday, Nov. 27,” said Rose.

Twenty-three small retail businesses across Sampson County, in Clinton, Newton Grove, and Roseboro, are participating with shopping discounts.

Quite a few years ago American Express started the initiative as way to support “shopping small” by visiting neighborhood businesses.

“Small Business Saturday is an important event for small businesses in Clinton and surrounding communities across Sampson County,” said Joyce Owen of Matthews Gifts. “The coming together of all types of businesses is a great reminder of our community spirit and as shoppers, the impact they have on the health of our small businesses in Sampson County.

“I am a firm believer we are stronger together and when one small business is successful, we all have the opportunity to be successful,” Owen continued. “Clinton and Sampson County are known in the gift industry as having many great places to shop for gifts, and Matthews Gifts is proud to be one of many excellent shopping opportunities in Clinton and Sampson County.”

“Since its inception many businesses and organizations such as ours nationwide have joined in efforts to foster a community event that is easy to participate in for community members and businesses alike,” said Rose. “Sampson County is excited to once again join this effort.”

“All we ask local businesses to do is SPREAD the word with your shoppers, at local churches, down the street, at the local restaurant and anywhere in between. It cost local businesses nothing to participate in Small Business Saturday and we are hoping they will simply reap all the benefits of having more customers step through their doors on Saturday.”

Another Small Business Saturday event that is returning this year is “Brunch and Bows,” which will take participants to Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton. Tickets, which are sold out, were $25 each and included a brunch buffet with Mimosa and coffee, as well as a swag bag filled with discounts and other items contributed by local businesses.

This year, the special guest for Brunch and Bows at Alfredo’s will be Bill Leslie, who is retired from WRAL. Leslie is also an acclaimed musician and composer, as well as an award-winning journalist. In 2018 he retired from the anchor desk after 34 years at WRAL-TV.

“The Clinton Main Street Program of Downtown Clinton is once again proud to be working with our Sampson County partners and businesses to exhibit to our citizens how shopping local can make a huge difference in Sampson County,” said Rose.

“Our hope is that the citizens of Sampson County come out to support and boost our local economy by shopping small and keeping their loyalty local,” said Bart Rice, the Small Business Center Director at Sampson Community College. “It means so much to our local businesses by shopping local not only during the holiday season, but every day of the year.”