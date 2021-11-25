Bucs get good news on Devin White's quad injury

There was good news and bad news for the Buccaneers on Thanksgiving Day as the team conducted a full practice for the first time this week. Inside linebacker Devin White, who had been a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through was back at practice in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was also upgrade to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Alternatively, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded to a non-participant after practicing fully on Wednesday. That likely doesn't mean much for Pierre-Paul's status, though. He's been working through a torn rotator cuff but hasn't missed a game since Weeks Three and Four.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO