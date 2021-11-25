ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs get good news on Devin White's quad injury

By Luke Easterling
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers fans were rightfully concerned when linebacker Devin White was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, due to a quad injury suffered late in Monday night’s win over the New...

bucswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Mike Evans, Devin White did not practice on Wednesday

The Buccaneers have a few injury concerns coming out of their Monday night victory over the Giants. Receiver Mike Evans (back) and linebacker Devin White (quad) are listed as non-participants on Tampa Bay’s Wednesday injury report. Both are estimations, as the Buccaneers held a walk-through on Wednesday. Head coach Bruce...
NFL
brproud.com

From one Butkus to another? Devin White’s impact on Damone Clark

BATON ROUGE, La. – Damone Clark could finish his LSU career in award-winning fashion. The senior is a finalist for the Butkus award, recognizing the best linebacker in the country, and Number 18 credits his success to the first Butkus award winner in LSU history: Devin White. “Every time my...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
buccaneers.com

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 25: Chris Godwin, Devin White Upgraded

There was good news and bad news for the Buccaneers on Thanksgiving Day as the team conducted a full practice for the first time this week. Inside linebacker Devin White, who had been a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through was back at practice in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was also upgrade to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Alternatively, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded to a non-participant after practicing fully on Wednesday. That likely doesn't mean much for Pierre-Paul's status, though. He's been working through a torn rotator cuff but hasn't missed a game since Weeks Three and Four.
NFL
NBC Sports

Devin White, Vita Vea are game-time decisions

The Buccaneers listed a season-high 13 players on their Friday practice report. Most of those, including receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, are available for Sunday’s game. Receiver Antonio Brown is the only player ruled out on the team’s status report. “We’ll have some guys that will go up,...
NFL
buccaneers.com

Bucs-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Vita Vea Cleared to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the game will feature one of the best examples of a strength-on-strength battle in the entire NFL. The Colts' offense features the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, but the Buccaneers counter with the league's top-ranked rush defense, which is looking to give up the fewest rushing yards for the third straight year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#Bucs#American Football#Wr#The New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Times#Indy
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Announces Kyler Murray’s Status For Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has participated in every practice session this week. However, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Moments ago, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed Murray’s status for Week 11. Kingsbury said Murray will be a game-time decision for...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy