Years And Years Share Galantis Collaboration Sweet Talker

By Jon Stickler
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlly Alexander has released a new Years And Years song, Sweet Talker. The collaboration with production team Galantis will feature on his upcoming album, 'Night Call', due out on January 7 via Polydor Records. The dancefloor-ready track serves as the third single from the record, following Starstruck...

PVRIS Shares Miyavi Collaboration Snakes

PVRIS have teamed with Miyavi for a joint single, Snakes. Propelled by a drum and bass-style beat, the electro-rock track will feature on the soundtrack accompanying the new Netflix series Arcane League Of Legends. It follows the Lynn Gunn-led band's single My Way, and the Denzel Curry remix of Burn...
The Libertines at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Official face value from £42.10. Resale tickets from £110.19. Address: Leeds O2...
Rag'n'Bone Man Adds Cardiff Castle Show To Summer Tour Plans

Rag'n'Bone Man has added a huge Welsh show to his summer tour plans. The British vocalist, aka Rory Graham, will headline Cardiff Castle on July 9. Priority tickets go on sale at 9.30am on December 2,and you must sign up through See Tickets to access them. Graham, who put out...
Kylie Minogue
Olly Alexander
Rudimental Announce August Dreamland Margate Show

Rudimental have confirmed a new UK show for 2022. The group will perform a DJ set at the Outdoor Scenic Stage at Dreamland Margate on August 6 as part of the venue's Summer Series. Tickets are on sale now. Other acts set to perform at the seaside amusement park include Paul Weller and Tom Grennan.
The Darkness - Motorheart (Album Review)

Listening to The Darkness often feels like watching a blindfolded person attempting to perform a high wire act on roller skates without a safety net. If that particular tightrope, and by extension ‘Motorheart’, also represents the fine line that exists between genius and madness, this rock ‘n’ roll foursome once again prance, dance and teeter all over it as they fly through nine gloriously unhinged songs by the seat of their sequined pants.
NME

Kavinsky shares first new music in over eight years with ‘Renegade’

Kavinsky has shared his first new music in over eight years with new track ‘Renegade’ – listen to it below. The French music producer, most well-known for his 2010 single ‘Nightfall’ which featured in the film Drive, has not released any new music since 2013. The new single, which you...
Pitchfork

Kavinsky Shares First New Song in 8 Years: Listen

Kavinsky, the French producer well known for his 2010 single “Nightcall,” is back with his first new track since 2013. The new song, titled “Renegade,” features vocals from Cautious Clay. Listen to “Renegade” and its instrumental below. Kavinsky worked on “Renegade” with Victor Le Masne and Justice’s Gaspard Augé at...
Marti Pellow at London Gillian Lynne Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Marti Pellow events here. Address: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, Shepherds Bush Green, London, W12 8TT. The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire is a 2000 capacity live music and performance theatre based in Shepherd's Bush, London. A common stop on any big name rock and indie outfit's UK tour, it may not be the largest venue the capital has to offer, but is still one of the most popular. Over it's 110+ year career (it opened in 1903), it's played host to names like The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, and Mumford and Sons amongst others.
Gary Barlow at Glasgow OVO Hydro

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full...
The Compozers at London O2 Forum

The Compozers are a British instrumental afrobeat band from London, comprising Charlie Biggz, David Melodee, Nana Pokes and Steven 'DrummerboySJ' Asamoah-Duah. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Compozers events here. Address: London O2 Forum, 9 - 17 Highgate RD, Kentish Town,...
Laura Mvula Announces The Pink Noise Tour Of UK For March

Laura Mvula has announced the Pink Noise Tour for spring 2022. The singer will play shows in Manchester, Hull, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Bexhill and London, where she'll wrap up the trek at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 10. The tour shares its name with Mvula's third studio album,...
Cassyette Posts New Track Behind Closed Doors Featuring Kid Brunswick

Cassyette has unveiled a new single, Behind Closed Doors. The genre-smashing collaboration with Kid Brunswick premiered as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record, and follows up Petrichor and Off With His Head, the latter being a team-up with Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes. Discussing the pop and rock-inspired track, Cassyette said:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

