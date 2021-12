Noel Gallagher has confirmed outdoor concerts for June 2022. Noel Gallagher tickets go on sale at 9am today. The former Oasis man will kick off the run with a set at In It Together Festival on June 4, before heading to Newcastle, Dundee, Rugeley, Cornwall, Cheshire, Colwyn Bay, London, Halifax and Bristol, where he’ll wrap things up with a set at Bristol Sounds on June 22.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO